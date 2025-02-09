Dana White Gets Honest On Canelo Alvarez Snubbing Jake Paul For Turki Alalshikh Deal
Canelo Alvarez looked set to take on Jake Paul in a surprising showdown in 2025. However, the rumors fizzled out quickly as the Mexican signed a deal with Turki Alalshikh instead.
Canelo vs Paul is now off and the former is expected to take on Terence Crawford later this year. Paul has since lambasted Canelo on social media.
Turki Alalshikh has also clapped back at Paul, suggesting 'The Problem Child' should fight MrBeast instead. UFC CEO Dana White has now shared his honest take on the saga.
Speaking during the UFC 312 press-conference, White said:
Listen, they [Saudi Arabia] control the sport of boxing right now. I don’t think it’s hard for them to steal anybody from anybody. I don’t know the ins and outs of that deal but I’m sure it’s not too hard to steal somebody away from [Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions] to Saudi. Totally different levels. Not even the same universe of levels.- Dana White
Turki Alalshikh has made several massive fights happen in boxing in recent times. Riyadh Seasons has hosted contests like Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, Fury vs Francis Ngannou, Anthony Joshua vs Ngannou, and more.
Alalshikh recently announced Canelo Alvarez's next fight. The Mexican is aiming to become undisputed again and the journey starts against William Scull on May 3.
Jake Paul, meanwhile, last fought 58-year-old Mike Tyson in November 2024. He earned a decision win. Paul is now looking for another opponent after his desired Canelo fight fell to pieces.
