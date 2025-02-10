Turki Alalshikh Wants To See Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson
Gervonta Davis is one of the best boxers in the world. Turki Alalshikh, meanwhile, has changed the sport by bringing together its best fighters.
Davis and Alalshikh, however, haven't always been on cordial terms. Despite that, Alalshikh has claimed he is ready to do business with Davis as personal opinions don't interrupt his professional work.
Alalshikh wants to see Gervonta Davis take on Shakur Stevenson. Davis is currently the WBA lightweight champion whereas Stevenson holds the WBC lightweight title. In a recent interview with ESPN, Alalshikh expressed the desire to see the duo lock horns.
Alalshikh said:
I hope one day seeing Shakur against Tank.
ESPN's Mike Coppinger reminded Alalshikh that he wasn't on cordial terms with Canelo Alvarez last year. The duo, though, are currently business partners. Coppinger asked Alalshikh whether the same thing could happen with 'Tank' Davis. Alalshikh said:
I don’t take anything as a personal. I am professional. I don’t need to like you to talk with you.
Alalshikh further hailed Davis' talent as a boxer, saying:
He is a great fighter of course. No doubt about this. But we need to see him in big fights more and more.
Gervonta Davis, 30, has a perfect professional record of 30-0-0. 'Tank' has won 28 of those fights by knockout. He is set to make a return to action on March 1, taking on Lamont Roach.
Shakur Stevenson, on the other hand, fights Floyd Schofield on February 22 on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2.
