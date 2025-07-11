Andre Ward Gets Honest About Role In Floyd Mayweather, Roy Jones Jr Beef
One of the biggest talking point in the boxing community over the past week or so stemmed from a June 17 episode of Andre Ward's All The Smoke Fight podcast, when Ward asked Roy Jones Jr. who he thought would win in a hypothetical boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Sugar Ray Leonard if the two fought in their respective primes.
"People always say, 'Floyd would have beat Sugar'. No, baby, Floyd is not nearly as mean as Sugar was... For me, I like Floyd, and Floyd was cool. But it's like, it's gonna be hard for me to go take it and beat Sugar. They'd have to do something different, that's for sure," Jones Jr. said.
"If [Floyd] did something different, he probably has a chance. Just the way he's been doing with normal people, what I saw in his prime, that's not gonna work with Sugar. Sugar got a third element [heart] right there. We think Floyd got [heart], we don't know. We've never seen him challenged. We know Sugar's got one," he added.
Mayweather clearly didn't appreciate these comments, which he showed through several Instagram stories on July 6 of him watching clips of Jones Jr. getting knocked out in various fights.
Mayweather's wordless response poured gasoline onto a contentious topic. And in the aftermath, not only has Jones Jr. now called Mayweather out for a fight, but many members of the boxing community have expressed their opinions about this beef.
And Andre Ward, the man who sparked it all with his question to Jones Jr., weighed in on what he created during a July 10 interview with FightHype.
"Oh, you blaming me for that? Ah man, I'm getting the blame for this?" Ward said of the beef with a laugh. He then added, "Me and Roy having a conversation, man... It's just fighters, man."
When asked whether he thinks Jones Jr. and Mayweather will really fight, Ward added, "I don't think they're gonna do that, man... Y'all know how I feel about all three of them, but Roy was my favorite fighter of all time. I tried to emulate all three of them, Bernard, Floyd, and Roy. But Roy is my all-time favorite fighter."
Enough said from Ward.
