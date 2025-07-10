Roy Jones Jr Calls Floyd Mayweather Out For Fight Amid Disrespectful Troll
Floyd "Money" Mayweather didn't take kindly to comments that fellow boxing icon Roy Jones Jr made about him when speaking on the All The Smoke Fight podcast on June 17.
Jones Jr. asserted that Sugar Ray Leonard would have beaten Mayweather if both fought in their respective primes, saying, "People always say, 'Floyd would have beat Sugar'. No, baby, Floyd is not nearly as mean as Sugar was... For me, I like Floyd, and Floyd was cool. But it's like, it's gonna be hard for me to go take it and beat Sugar. They'd have to do something different, that's for sure.
"If [Floyd] did something different, he probably has a chance. Just the way he's been doing with normal people, what I saw in his prime, that's not gonna work with Sugar. Sugar got a third element [heart] right there. We think Floyd got [heart], we don't know. We've never seen him challenged. We know Sugar's got one," he concluded.
Mayweather responded to these comments by posting videos to his Instagram story of him watching Roy Jones Jr. get knocked out by various opponents.
Several fighters, including Jake Paul, have called Mayweather out for disrespecting Jones Jr. in this way after simply expressing his opinion. And Jones Jr. broke his silence on Mayweather's troll with a July 9 Instagram post that was captioned, "Public service announcement."
"What's happening, fight fans around the world? I know how y'all are enjoying this [sport] of boxing. I know we play games, and people have their issues, and people have opinions. That's cool, too. I got opinions, and I'm allowed to say my opinions or speak my opinions. And if somebody was trying to send me a subliminal message, it worked," Jones Jr. said.
"If you want to prove that you're better than me, I'm always ready. Wide open, ready to go. Just call me," he concluded.
It's clear who he's speaking to with this PSA. Time will tell whether Mayweather responds.
