Andre Ward Shares Verdict on Jai Opetaia vs David Benavidez

Regardless of division, the fight between two elite fighters for weight-class dominance takes on a different tone.

The cruiserweight division will certainly capture the attention of fans and media should the potential matchup between undefeated fighters Jai Opetaia and David Benavidez go forward.

Hall of Famer Andre Ward knows well what goes through the mind of an undefeated champion. Ward lost a fight as an amateur in 1998 and spent the rest of his career undefeated, becoming one of the best fighters of the modern era.

As a result, he understands not only the process but also how the fight between the two top cruiserweights will go. Normally, analysts, whether they competed or not, will give a definitive opinion, picking a winner of any given fight. However, for Ward, picking a winner between Opetaia and Benavidez proved to be much tougher than anyone anticipated.

David Benavidez, the WBC world light heavyweight champion works out in front of a public audience at Vee Quiva Casino on March 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Andre Ward unable to choose Benavidez-Opetaia winner

In a fight that boxing financier Turki Alalshikh appears intent on making, the cruiserweight battle could become one of the better fights in recent years and the start of a trilogy. Within this, Ward cannot seem to pick a winner.

“It’s a pick 'em fight for sure,” Ward said on an episode of All The Smoke Fight.

“It takes a lot of skill to slow down an offensive guy like David Benavidez. It’s not just skill, but it's toughness, too. He’s only going to respect you hitting him. You’re going to have to get your respect at a certain point in time, but you also can’t get dragged into throwing 100 punches a round because that’s not your game, but you have to do enough to let him know that you’re here. You got to land enough to let him know that I'm here. And you got to stay up on the points as well."

“I think for Jai, he has to find a healthy balance. He has good legs; he has to understand where to be, when to be there, and what angles to take, but then also instinctively know when to stand and rumble for 5, 10, 15, or 20 seconds and give David what he likes. And then go back to what he does. Esier said than done.”

Unique styles make the fight intriguing

The fight is a contrast in styles. First, with Benavidez, nothing seems complex or intricate. That doesn't mean he's a basic or rudimentary fighter. Instead, he gets downhill, driving forward to throw combinations that push opponents onto their back foot. Benavidez's durability is his best trait. In the midst of his barrage, he doesn't tire as quickly as you'd think, given his output.

In contrast, Opetaia is different, and ha the ability to use speed to counteract flurries. Inside a barrage, what makes them dangerous is the ability to control the pace without resistance. Yet a sharp counterpuncher, as Opetaia is, can thwart the onslaught, making repeated exchanges tricky.

OPETAIA X BENAVIDEZ ‼️



Jai Opetaia and David Benavidez come face to face and agree to fight 🔥#GarciaBenn | Live NOW on @ParamountPlus and @DAZNBoxing 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Kumucprke1 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 13, 2026

Opetaia is a Zuffa fighter, which can either open doors — given Alalshikh's bankrolling of him — or close them. Each fighter wants the fight, and it looks like the WBC does too..Now, it becomes a matter of timing, venue, and the right money.

With Zuffa's hope to expand its global reach, having the card in Australia would give Opetaia a megafight in his home nation. However, Benavidez, a Texan, could see the bout in and around Dallas, with the massive AT&T Stadium being an option. Either way, whether the fight is a toss-up or not, it looks destined to be made.