WBC Clears the Path for Blockbuster Benavidez-Opetaia Fight

When many fans, casual or hardcore, think of boxing and the excitement that it entails, cruiserweight may not readily come to mind. Yet, the division could be the location of one of the most anticipated fights in years.

However, to make the fight a reality, some cleanup needed to take place involving one of the 190-pound champions.

While Noel Mikaelian held a couple of versions of the 190-pound title, the WBC felt that Mikaelian taking a fight with Jai Opetaia over a mandatory contender placed them at a disadvantage. As a result, Mikaelian was stripped of the title. Opetaia knocked Mikaelian out in nine rounds on September 12.

Now, there is clear room for the next champion, Michal Cieslak, to defend the title against unified champion David Benavidez. Benavidez will enter the December 12 fight as the overwhelming favorite. In this context, a 2027 fight between Opetaia and Benavidez would be significant, marking one of the most important events in cruiserweight history.

David Benavidez | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The WBC understands that Zuffa Boxing wants to control the sport, wanting its own rankings and even separate titles. One of the ways they can control the industry is by throwing money at champions to break mandatory fights. The WBC, refusing to bend, stripped Mikaelian completely. Then, they will push forward with an eventual Benavidez/Opetaia superfight.

The WBC's long-term plan

There are only two boxers at 190 pounds who would generate any meaningful revenue: Benavidez and Opetaia. Presumably, and it's reasonable to say, Opetaia defeats Cieslak. Now, that isn't to say the December 12 fight will be easy — Cieslak is on a streak of seven fights that ended in knockouts.

Some of those were former world champions and upper-echelon fighters. Maybe not elite, but far from being simple opponents. Benavidez isn't on the same knockout roll as Cieslak, but he's undefeated and can fight in multiple divisions, moving between light heavyweight and cruiserweight.

THE MOMENT DAVID BENAVIDEZ MADE HISTORY 🔥#BenavidezZurdo pic.twitter.com/z7WfJxN5Dl — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 3, 2026

Turki's wishes

Turki Alalshikh recently stated that he wants the Opetaia vs. Benavidez fight and is willing to pay handsomely to make it happen. Backed by his bankroll, the fight will not only probably happen, but could also enter the history books as one of the biggest in cruiserweight history.

Forty years ago, Evander Holyfield won the WBA cruiserweight title over Dwight Muhammad Qawi in what many believe is one of the few big 190-pound fights.

OPETAIA X BENAVIDEZ ‼️



Jai Opetaia and David Benavidez come face to face and agree to fight 🔥#GarciaBenn | Live NOW on @ParamountPlus and @DAZNBoxing 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Kumucprke1 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 13, 2026

Next year's Cinco de Mayo is being thrown around as a possible date. As a Mexican champion, fighting for the undisputed title in front of a partisan crowd could be one of the bigger revenue generators of the year. Either way, the WBC wants to make the fight happen, and they've removed the roadblock in Mikaelian.