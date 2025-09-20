Anthony Joshua Called Out By Former Deontay Wilder Sparring Partner With 19-1 Record
Although it looked at the beginning of the year like boxing fans might finally get the anticipated matchup of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, the all-British bout is looking unlikely for the immediate future.
This means that should Joshua wish to return, he will likely have to do so against another opponent. Eddie Hearn has said 'AJ' will compete in early 2026, but who he will face is unclear.
A fight with Anthony Joshua is one that many boxers would aim for, with another fighter throwing his name in the ring to welcome the former champion back to the ring.
Brandon Moore Calls Out Anthony Joshua After Improving Record to 19-1
Florida heavyweight Brandon Moore was victorious on September 19th when he had a convincing win over DeAndre Savage (10-0) in Detroit. Scoring a knockdown in the 10-round bout, the 31-year-old cruised to an unanimous decision victory.
'OJ Bam' now has a 19-1 professional record, with 10 of his wins coming via knockout. It was Moore's second consecutive win over an undefeated opponent, as his June bout against Stanley Wright (14-0) would also see his hand get raised.
Following his win over Savage, Moore called out Anthony Joshua for a fight Speaking on the DAZN broadcast after the fight.
"You know who I really want to get? I want to get Anthony Joshua. He want a comeback fight? Let me get that work. Let me get him"- Brandon Moore
Moore is a former sparring partner of Deontay Wilder, who was once seen as a potential opponent for Joshua. Speaking to FightHype.com, Moore said, "I got in there for sure [with Wilder]."
MORE: Canelo Alvarez New WBC Ranking Sparks Terence Crawford Rematch Questions
Moore went on to say that he has shared the ring with many notable fighters. "Any top heavyweight, I've been in the ring with all of them. Filip Hrgovic, David Adeleye, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Luis Ortiz, and all of these guys were in their prime."
Although Moore may not yet be a household name in the heavyweight division, his experience sparring top fighters in the weight class could make him an interesting challenge for Joshua.
If Joshua were to face Fury in the summer of next year, as Hearn has said in the past, then he may face another fighter in the meantime. Coming off of his win over Savage, Moore could be a viable opponent to welcome the former unified heavyweight champion back to the ring in 2026.
