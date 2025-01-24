Naoya Inoue Delivers Brutal Knockout Against Ye Joon Kim [Video Highlights]
Naoya Inoue managed to earn a devastating knockout finish against Ye Joon Kim on Friday, January 24.
Inoue was originally set to face Sam Goodman, who was forced to pull out. Kim stepped in on short notice to take on one of the scariest tasks in boxing, facing 'The Monster'.
Kim showed his heart and grit in the fight despite Inoue landing significant shots, with the South Korean continually asking for more from his Japanese counterpart.
Naoya Inoue obliged and delivered a brutal blow to Kim's head in the fourth round leaving him floored, prompting the end of the fight.
Naoya Inoue vs Ye Joon Kim full match highlights
After his spectacular win, Inoue reacted on social media, writing:
We were able to successfully defend all four titles! I'll never forget the view I saw from the ring today. Despite the change in match date and opponent, many people came to the venue. I was really happy. Your support always gives me strength. I will do my best for the next match, so please look forward to it!!!- Naoya Inoue
Naoya Inoue is now 29-0-0 and has bagged 26 knockout wins. His legacy continues to grow, with the Japanese pugilist currently one of the most fearsome boxers in the world.
He has now earned wins against Kim, Stephen Fulton, Nonito Donaire, Luis Nery, Paul Butler, and other notable names. It's worth keeping an eye on Inoue's next fight, with his performance against Ye Joon Kim acting as a warning to whoever steps up to take him on next.
