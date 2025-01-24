Naoya Inoue Knocks Out Ye Joon Kim, Lays Out Plan For 2025
Naoya Inoue made quick work of late-replacement Ye Joon Kim, stopping him in the fourth round to remain the undisputed junior featherweight champion on Friday at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.
Kim gave a spirited effort, but that came to a halt late in the fourth after he waved Inoue on. Inoue was more than willing to oblige and landed a flush jab and right hand, which sent Kim to the canvas in a heap. The bout was stopped by referee Mark Nelson with 35 seconds remaining in the fourth round.
Inoue (29-0, 26 KOs) was originally scheduled to face mandatory challenger Sam Goodman (19-0, 8 KOs) on Dec. 24 and Friday. A cut forced Goodman to withdraw from the contest on both occasions, paving the way for Kim (21-3-2, 13 KOs) to step in on 11 days' notice and face Inoue.
Inoue has won 10 straight by knockout or stoppage, with his last bout to go the distance coming on Nov. 7, 2019, in an all-time classic against future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire. Inoue rematched Donaire over two years later and stopped him in the second round.
MORE: Naoya Inoue vs Ye Joon Kim [Video Highlights]
What's next for Inoue
Inoue, 31, now has his sights set on the rest of 2025, as the pound-for-pound great has stated that he plans to fight in Las Vegas and Saudi Arabia.
Murodjon Akhmadaliev (13-1, 10 KOs), who holds the interim WBA belt, figures to be a name to watch as Inoue's next opponent, though a bout with WBC bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani (29-0, 22 KOs) could be one of the biggest fights ever made in Japan.
The Latest Boxing News
Here's Why Bob Arum Ranks Naoya Inoue Above Manny Pacquiao In His GOAT List
Naoya Inoue's Top 5 Career Knockouts Ahead Of His Fight vs Ye Joon Kim
Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis Unification Bout Official
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Grudge Match Officially Announced