Ariel Helwani Sounds Alarm On Important Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Issue

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua is official for December 19, with the heavyweight bout set for eight rounds. Paul, initially scheduled to take on Gervonta 'Tank' Davis on November 14, is now up against a former two-time heavyweight champion of the world.

AJ is one of the scariest knockout artists of the modern era, with a record of 28-4-0, consisting of 25 knockouts. His brutal finish against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is still fresh in the memory of fans.

However, Joshua, 36, is arguably no longer in his prime. The consensus is, though, that the British boxer still has enough left in the tank to make easy work of someone like Paul. Some fans also think that Joshua is tarnishing his legacy by coming up against someone like 'The Problem Child'. They believe it's a money grab, rather than being an actual fight.

Ariel Helwani has now provided his opinion on the fight.

Ariel Helwani on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Helwani dismisses the claim that Paul vs Joshua diminishes the latter's legacy and reminded fans that greats like Muhammad Ali and George Foreman had also gone down the route of gimmick fights. At the end of the day, it's prize fighting.

However, Helwani is seriously concerned about Paul's health, noting the fate Ngannou suffered and how he wasn't moving for a considerable amount of time after getting knocked out. He said:

“I think the fair debate or discussion to have around Jake Paul x Anthony Joshua is about safety. It is not hyperbole to say people die in boxing. Does this fight put Jake Paul at an excessive risk of serious damage?" Ariel Helwani

He added, "I will never forget that Francis fight. Francis Ngannou had never been rocked, knocked down, or knocked out. He was out cold and not moving for what seemed like an eternity. That’s scary stuff.”

Look, Jake Paul x Anthony Joshua may not be your cup of tea—I get it—but to suggest that AJ's legacy is being ruined by just taking this fight is absolute nonsense.



In 1976, the heavyweight champion of the world and the most famous boxer on the planet, Muhammad Ali, went to… pic.twitter.com/ScGmCOw3iS — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 17, 2025

David Haye fears the worst in Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Helwani is not the only one concerned about the safety of Paul vs Joshua. Former cruiserweight champion David Haye feels the same and sees the worst-case scenario unfolding. Speaking to Sky News, 'The Haymaker' said:

"I hope we've got a referee in there who's quite compassionate because if Jake Paul is left up against the ropes with Anthony Joshua unloading on him, it could be the end for him. It could be his last day on earth." David Haye

