Conor Benn Responds To Ryan Garcia Fight Callout

Fresh off a massive win over Chris Eubank Jr., Conor Benn continues to entertain a potential welterweight return against Ryan Garcia.

Immediately after beating Eubank, Benn used his post-fight callout on Garcia. 'King Ry' accepted the callout on the 'Inside the Ring' show, prompting the two to trade barbs on social media.

"Your head's next then," Benn tweeted, in response to Garcia's comments on 'Inside the Ring.' "We can run it here in a stadium. I'm the money man. Come get it!!"

"I'm up 2-0 on Mr. Eddie Hearn," Garcia responded. "Would love to make it 3-0 and head to the UK always been a dream of mine. LET'S RUN IT"

Benn did not wait long to clap back and let Garcia know it. Although no contracts have been offered, Benn appears dead set on making the matchup happen. "I don't play games or waffle like you yanks do when I say let's go I mean let's gooooo. Me v you next I'll sign immediately and rest assure I'll knock you clean out."

I don’t play games or waffle like you yanks do when I say let’s go I mean let’s gooooo . Me v you next I’ll sign immediately and rest assure I’ll knock you clean out. https://t.co/makN00f5iT — Conor Nigel Benn (@ConorNigel) November 18, 2025

Neither proposed a date, but the timeline would suggest a fight in mid-2026. Garcia seems more than likely to challenge WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in his next fight, forcing Benn to wait up to six more months if he remains set on fighting him.

Conor Benn eyeing Ryan Garcia after beating Chris Eubank Jr.

Ryan Garcia | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

For Benn, a fight with Garcia would require a return to welterweight. The 29-year-old spent the majority of his career at the weight class, but he has not competed at 147 pounds since 2022, when he beat Chris van Heerden for his sixth defense of the WBA Continental welterweight title.

Since then, Benn has twice fought at super welterweight, before facing Eubank in a pair of middleweight bouts. His recent win over Eubank set up a potential trilogy, although both parties appear to be more interested in going their separate ways.

MORE: Dana White Drops Brutally Honest Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua Fight Prediction

Benn's win over Eubank could slot him into the middleweight rankings, but he remains a top-10 welterweight contender. He is still the No. 6-ranked 147-pound contender in the WBA rankings — one spot behind Garcia — and No. 4 in the WBC poll.

After years of being viewed as a top welterweight prospect, Benn has yet to capture his first world title. Should Garcia get the Barrios fight and win it, Benn would be first in line to be his first title defense.

The Latest Boxing News

Jake Paul Roasts Tommy Fury Over $15 Million Fight Refusal And Gets Instant Clapback

Ryan Garcia Reveals Why Jake Paul Picked Anthony Joshua As Opponent

Tyson Fury Shocks With Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Prediction

Moses Itauma Sends Brutal Warning To Jake Paul Over Anthony Joshua Fight