Jake Paul Roasts Tommy Fury Over $15 Million Fight Refusal And Gets Instant Clapback

Jake Paul is no stranger to making headlines in the boxing community. And he has been the talk of the sport for the past week, ever since it was reported that he was finalizing a deal to fight against Olympic gold medalist and former two-time heavyweight champion in December on a Netflix card.

This fight was finalized and formally announced on November 17 and is set to take place in Miami, Florida, on December 19. Paul deserves a lot of credit for taking on such a huge challenge on short notice, given that Joshua is the much bigger and more experienced fighter.

For one, Paul (who is 28 years old) has been taking boxing seriously for about six years, while Joshua (who is 36 years old) has been training seriously in the sport for over 30 years. And this vast difference in experience is shown by Joshua having dozens of amateur fights and 32 professional bouts, while Paul has one amateur fight and 13 professional bouts under his belt.

IMAGO / PA Images

The lone loss on Paul's professional record came when he faced Tommy Fury in February 2023. Paul lost that fight by split decision, although many believe he deserved to get his hand raised.

Ever since that loss, Paul has tried to have a rematch against Fury, but the two haven't been able to come to terms.

Jake Paul Blasts Tommy Fury About Fight Refusal, Fury Responds Right Away

It appears that Paul was trying to get Fury to rematch him in December, which he conveyed in an X post that read, "Respect due to all the fighters that said yes. We had to put all options on the table and make a decision.



"Guess who didn’t say yes even for $15M. Bitch made you and your father are, who controls everything you do. You are not a man. You are a boy. Daddy’s little boy."

While Paul didn't call him out by name, fans understood that he was talking about Fury.

And Fury clearly felt the same way, as he responded to Paul's post less than four hours later by writing, "Offering me the fight in America… a place you know I can’t get to right now. Convenient😂😂😂😂

Offer me the same $15M anywhere else in the world and I’ll be there in 8 weeks to shut you the f*** up and repeat what I did the first time.

And ‘daddy’s little boy’? If anyone’s a son here it’s you… I gave you your first L," with an X post on November 18.

Fury (presumably) currently can't enter the United States because of his family's alleged connections to Daniel Kinahan, who is an Irish crime boss with ties to the boxing world.

Time will tell whether Fury and Paul ever face each other again.

