Mike Tyson Reveals The Reason He Fought Jake Paul

Mike Tyson makes big revelation about Jake Paul fight.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul squared off inside the ring back in November 2024. Tyson, at 58, looked nowhere near his prime.

He suffered a decision loss to a much younger Paul, who was 27 at the time of the contest, putting his professional record at 50-7-0 as a result of the defeat, while Paul improved to 11-1-0.

Tyson and Paul were set to fight earlier in 2024 but 'Iron' Mike had to pull out due to an ulcer issue. Tyson has now revealed why he fought 'The Problem Child' despite his health scare.

He was worried about getting sued.

Speaking to Fox Nation, Tyson said:

I haven't thought about that [if it weakened him]. I was worried about getting sued, you know, because I was like, God, they're going to sue me if I don't do this fight.

Mike Tyson

He added:

I had a bloody ulcer, like three inches. Kept bleeding and bleeding. And I had to have, what, 10 blood transfusions. Each time I do this, I was like the same doing Roy Jones as doing this one. My wife sees me screaming because my body is in so much pain. And I come home, I'm like, ah, ah. I promise I wouldn't do this to myself.

Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul
IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Mike Tyson recently provided a worrying health update, claiming he is yet to recover from his fight against Jake Paul.

While Tyson is undoubtedly one of the greatest boxers of all time, he is now almost 60 and it would be surprising to see him back in the boxing ring again.

