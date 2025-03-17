For Austin "Ammo" Williams Boxing Is A Family Affair
Austin “Ammo” Williams is back and reloaded. One of America’s top boxing prospects rose through the rankings with a take all comers attitude and colorful personality– notably trotting into the ring with “Prince Ziggy," his pet dog by his side.
Williams earned a hard won twelve round victory over the unheralded Patrice Volny, who has been avoided by many other big names in the middleweight division. Williams was less flashy in his ringside appearance over the weekend but very dialed in as he tactically broke down the very defensive minded Volny, who studied defensive tactics with Florida great and defensive wizard Winky Wright.
MORE: Boxing Insider Confirms Expected Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Date & Location
"World champions, world titles” Ammo said in his post fight interview. Those are his goals in the boxing ring in the near future.
However, Williams is just one half of a dynamic boxing duo. Its unusal for fighters to be joined in the ring by their wives. However, for Williams, his wife is a professional fighter in her own right.
Wife Sharahya-Taina Moréu is a professional female boxer with a 2-0 record and an extensive amateur record. Though, she won’t be fighting anytime soon as she entered the ring after the fight visibly pregnant. Williams vowed that the boxing community would soon know her name.
His name maybe “Austin” but Williams rose to prominence in Houston and his career seemed destined. Then came an unfortunate stoppage loss in Saudi Arabia against Hamzah Sheeraz last year for the WBC Silver Middleweight title. Williams was distracted following the loss of his grandfather, however his wife has been a motivating factor in getting him back in the ring. She visited Williams for two days while in camps for the Sheeraz fight. Williams has bounced back since with two wins and is now in the title mix.
The Latest Boxing News
Edgar Berlanga Eyes Big Fights After Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz
Naoya Inoue Returns To The United States As Details Of Next Fight Announced
Lamont Roach Sends Blunt Verdict About Gervonta 'Tank' Davis' Punching Power
Boxing Fans Continue To Roast Gervonta 'Tank' Davis After Lamont Roach Fight