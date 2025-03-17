Boxing

For Austin "Ammo" Williams Boxing Is A Family Affair

Joseph Hammond

Austin Williams and Patrice Volny during their fight on the Matchroom Boxing card on March 15, 2025 at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.
Austin Williams and Patrice Volny during their fight on the Matchroom Boxing card on March 15, 2025 at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. / Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Austin “Ammo” Williams is back and reloaded. One of America’s top boxing prospects rose through the rankings with a take all comers attitude and colorful personality– notably trotting into the ring with “Prince Ziggy," his pet dog by his side.

Williams earned a hard won twelve round victory over the unheralded Patrice Volny, who has been avoided by many other big names in the middleweight division. Williams was less flashy in his ringside appearance over the weekend but very dialed in as he tactically broke down the very defensive minded Volny, who studied defensive tactics with Florida great and defensive wizard Winky Wright.

"World champions, world titles” Ammo said in his post fight interview. Those are his goals in the boxing ring in the near future. 

However, Williams is just one half of a dynamic boxing duo. Its unusal for fighters to be joined in the ring by their wives. However, for Williams, his wife is a professional fighter in her own right.

Wife Sharahya-Taina Moréu is a professional female boxer with a 2-0 record and an extensive amateur record. Though, she won’t be fighting anytime soon as she entered the ring after the fight visibly pregnant. Williams vowed that the boxing community would soon know her name.

His name maybe “Austin” but Williams rose to prominence in Houston and his career seemed destined. Then came an unfortunate stoppage loss in Saudi Arabia against Hamzah Sheeraz last year for the WBC Silver Middleweight title. Williams was distracted following the loss of his grandfather, however his wife has been a motivating factor in getting him back in the ring. She visited Williams for two days while in camps for the Sheeraz fight. Williams has bounced back since with two wins and is now in the title mix.

JOSEPH HAMMOND

Joseph Hammond is a veteran sports journalist with extensive experience covering world championship fights across three continents. He has interviewed legendary champions such as Julio César Chávez, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather, Gennady Golovkin, Oscar De La Hoya, and Bernard Hopkins, among many others. He reported ringside for KO On SI in 2024 for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk bout in Riyadh - the first undisputed heavyweight championship in 24 years.