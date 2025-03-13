Naoya Inoue Returns To The United States As Details Of Next Fight Announced
Naoya Inoue's return fight to the USA has been announced. 'The Monster' will face Ramon Cardenas on May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Inoue's undisputed status will be on the line for the clash. The Japanese star is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world at the moment and boasts an exceptional 29-0-0 record with 26 career wins by knockout.
Inoue, however, hasn't fought in the USA since his 2021 win against Michael Dasmarinas. All of his rcontests since have taken place in Japan, with his most recent fight taking place in January 2025 where he knocked out South Korean opponent Ye Joon Kim.
Inoue said about his upcoming clash against Cardenas:
I am thankful to the fans in America who have followed my career. Fighting at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is another career highlight. Cardenas is a tough opponent who I respect for accepting the fight without hesitation.
Cardenas, meanwhile, has a professional record of 26-1-0. He has 14 career knockout wins and his last outing was in February 2025 against Bryan Acosta. Cardenas earned a unanimous decision win in that contest.
Top Rank chief Bob Arum said about Inoue's comeback fight:
Naoya Inoue is among the most powerful and well-rounded fighters I’ve had the privilege of promoting, a singular boxing talent. After many years selling out arenas and stadiums in his native Japan, ‘The Monster’ is ready to take over Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo weekend. Ramon Cardenas is a worthy challenger who has earned this opportunity with several impressive victories.
