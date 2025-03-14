Boxing Fans Continue To Roast Gervonta 'Tank' Davis After Lamont Roach Fight
While the fight happened nearly two weeks ago, discussion and debate rage on about what happened when Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. met in the ring in a bout where Davis' WBA lightweight title was on the line.
Specifically, fans are still talking about Davis taking a knee in the ninth round, seemingly out of nowhere. Then how he walked over to his corner, had someone wipe his face, then returned to the fight, and how referee Steve Willis didn't call the knee a knockdown nor penalize Davis for essentially pausing the fight in the middle of the round, which is grounds for disqualification.
However, while Davis escaped the fight with a majority draw decision, his reputation has suffered a brutal blow since many believe that the knee should have resulted in him earning the first loss on his professional boxing record.
Given that combat sports fans are known for occasionally being unforgiving, the outcome of this March 1 fight has turned Davis into a punching bag for many harsh sentiments. This is proven by some of the top comments on Davis' Instagram post of him and Roach jawing at each other before the fight, which was captioned, "See yall tomorrow!!! #TheONE".
"Bro took a knee. 🤦♂️," wrote the post's top comment, which has nearly 3,200 likes. The comment (and those following) came about a week after the fight took place and continue to roll in, which shows that fans are still upset about the fight's outcome.
Another fan wrote, "you are clearly the better fighter but bro.. why u play around so much.. ?"
A third added, "YOU TOOK A KNEE AND BLAMED IT ON THE GREASE FROM YOUR HAIR?!?!?"
It's hard to imagine Davis will be able to live this down before his rematch with Roach Jr. takes place.
