Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Date Revealed
There was not a ton of hype heading into Gervonta "Tank" Davis' March 1 WBA lightweight title defense against Lamont Roach Jr.
This is because Davis, who entered the fight as a -1600 favorite, was expected to cruise to an easy stoppage win against Roach, who most believed stood no chance against Tank.
Therefore, much of the discussion heading into this March 1 bout was which big-name fighter Davis might be fighting next after dispatching Roach.
Then the fight happened. And after several controversial events in the ninth round (which you've surely heard about by now), Davis only managed to escape with a majority draw decision. However, most believe that if the fight was called correctly, Davis should have received the first loss on his professional boxing record because of it.
It seems both sides have agreed that a rematch has to be in store before either of these boxers moves on with their careers. And according to an X post from boxing reporter Michael Woods, there already seems to be a tentative date for this Davis vs. Roach rematch.
"June looks likely for @Oneof1x v @Gervontaa rematch. Now: is it a #LasVegas fight? Money talks—-but being that first one sold out in New York, and both guys are from Eastern US, ideally it lands on East Coast, imo. (I am here, lol, so my bias is clear.)," the post wrote.
It will be interesting which day in June this rematch will occur on, if that is indeed the agreed upon month. While fights of this magnitude typically take place in Las Vegas (or Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) running it back on the East Coast again might make the most sense.
