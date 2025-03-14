Patrice Volny Ready For 'Amazing Fight' vs Austin Williams
Patrice "Vicious" Volny has his sights set on the pinnacle of the sport.
So when he received a call from his team about fighting Austin "Ammo" Williams, there was no hesitation when it came to his answer, not just because of his goals, but because of what being a fighter entails.
“My team called to say, ‘Do you want to fight Ammo?’ I said yes right away," Volny said. "I know he would never say no. That’s what we do. I’m not here to just fight a regular fight. At one point, I want to build into the top. If I make it, I make it. If I don’t, but now we’re here, and we know the game. But I was 100% in, and I think it’s going to be an amazing fight.”
Volny (19-1, 13 KOs) faces Ammo (17-1, 12 KOs) in the main event on Saturday at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL.
Both fighters are within grasp of a world title shot, and a win for either would do wonders for their hopes. Ammo is looking to continue his rebound after he turned in a spirited effort in an 11th-round stoppage loss to Hamzah Sheeraz on June 1. In his return bout, Williams, 28, returned to form and stopped Gian Garrido on Nov. 9.
Volny, 35, has won three straight bouts since suffering the lone defeat of his career, a split technical decision loss to Esquiva Falcao on Nov. 20, 2021. Given the stakes and the opponent, Volny is prepared to put his best foot forward
“It’s going to be a great fight, a big fight," Volny said. "Ammo is a top fighter, a good fighter. But I’ve been in the game a long time, and I’ve been on the road for a long time. I’m here to fight; that’s what I love and I know for sure that we’re going to have a super fight Saturday."
