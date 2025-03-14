Boxing

Patrice Volny Ready For 'Amazing Fight' vs Austin Williams

Patrice Volny has a huge opportunity vs. Austin "Ammo" Williams on Saturday in Orlando, FL.

Nathaniel Marrero

Patrice Volny
Patrice Volny / Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Patrice "Vicious" Volny has his sights set on the pinnacle of the sport.

So when he received a call from his team about fighting Austin "Ammo" Williams, there was no hesitation when it came to his answer, not just because of his goals, but because of what being a fighter entails.

“My team called to say, ‘Do you want to fight Ammo?’ I said yes right away," Volny said. "I know he would never say no. That’s what we do. I’m not here to just fight a regular fight. At one point, I want to build into the top. If I make it, I make it. If I don’t, but now we’re here, and we know the game. But I was 100% in, and I think it’s going to be an amazing fight.”

Volny (19-1, 13 KOs) faces Ammo (17-1, 12 KOs) in the main event on Saturday at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL.

Both fighters are within grasp of a world title shot, and a win for either would do wonders for their hopes. Ammo is looking to continue his rebound after he turned in a spirited effort in an 11th-round stoppage loss to Hamzah Sheeraz on June 1. In his return bout, Williams, 28, returned to form and stopped Gian Garrido on Nov. 9.

MORE: Edgar Berlanga Eyes Big Fights After Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz

Volny, 35, has won three straight bouts since suffering the lone defeat of his career, a split technical decision loss to Esquiva Falcao on Nov. 20, 2021. Given the stakes and the opponent, Volny is prepared to put his best foot forward

“It’s going to be a great fight, a big fight," Volny said. "Ammo is a top fighter, a good fighter. But I’ve been in the game a long time, and I’ve been on the road for a long time. I’m here to fight; that’s what I love and I know for sure that we’re going to have a super fight Saturday."

