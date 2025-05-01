Badou Jack Ahead Of His World Title Fight in Riyadh (Exclusive)
In an exclusive interview with KO on SI, world champion Badou Jack opens up in London about his upcoming WBC cruiserweight title bout, Saudi Arabia's boxing revolution, and his growing humanitarian efforts in Gambia and beyond.
This weekend, Jack will face Noel Mikaelian, the WBC’s champion in recess. Milkaelian has stepped in to fight Jack on short notice after the cancellation of his previous opponent. The fight will take place on the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull unification fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Question: At this stage of your career, what motivates you most when you step into the ring? Who’s next for you after this fight?
Jack: "Hopefully a unification fight or fight for the undisputed. We’ll see how everything plays out. Main thing is to stay active."
Question: You've fought — and won — across multiple weight classes. How has your approach to training evolved over the years?
Jack: "More experience leads to better knowledge, on all levels. Therefore it progressed, not only my training routine, but it also helped me leveling up to a much cleaner lifestyle, better sleep and work ethics in general. To top my game to the fullest."
Question: How has Saudi Arabia’s entrance into the sport changed the trajectory of your career? Because in some ways it was tough to find a natural fan base given the sport was illegal for so long in Sweden and boxing is almost unknown in Gambia.
Jack: "My last two fights been in The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia. What his excellency Turki Al Sheikh has done for boxing is absolutely amazing. He’s making all the politics go away and all the promoters that were not working together they are working together now.
"The fighters getting paid the big fights are getting made all the fans getting the fights they really want. People are becoming undisputed so it’s a win-win for boxing so it’s amazing to be a part."
Question: You’re involved in a lot of humanitarian causes – how do you see those developing in Gambia in the future?
Jack: "Yeah, we are trying to make the Badou Jack Foundation bigger. And we plan do more activities not just in Gambia but everywhere, we are trying to help many orphans and refugee kids as possible and we got some big things coming in the future."
