Canelo Alvarez Builds His Perfect Boxer Using Floyd Mayweather, Sugar Ray Leonard & More
Canelo Alvarez has a big fight coming up this weekend against William Scull and the undisputed super middleweight title will be on the line for the contest. Alvarez, 62-2-2, is looking to once again become undisputed in the 168 pounds division.
Scull is the significantly taller opponent and could present a unique challenge to Alvarez. That said, Canelo has been in there with almost every style and is prepared for just about anything.
In a recent interview for MailSport, Alvarez was asked to build his perfect fighter using categories provided like jab, chin, boxing IQ, and more. And with his vast knowledge of the sport, Canelo Alvarez didn't disappoint, building a spectacular fantasy boxer.
First, he took Sugar Ray Leonard's jab. For defense, Alvarez picked Mexican legend Gilberto Roman. He picked himself for chin. Considering Alvarez has never been knocked down or severely hurt in his career, that's a smart pick.
Alvarez selected Sugar Ray Leonard for a second category in his list, as he also picked him for footwork.
For boxing IQ, Alvarez named Mayweather. Floyd Mayweather retired with a record of 50-0-0 and mastered the art of hitting his opponents but not getting hit. Mayweather defeated a young Canelo in 2013 with many believing Alvarez took himself a step higher learning from that loss.
For personality, Canelo Alvarez once again picked himself. While he is a humble superstar, Alvarez lets his personality shine from time to time with witty comments.
