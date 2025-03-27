How to Watch Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Ryan Garcia is set to take on Rolly Romero in a blockbuster showdown on May 2. The clash takes place in Times Square, New York. Apart from Garcia vs Romero, Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr are also on the card.
The fight marks Garcia's return to action following his 1-year suspension. He last competed in April 2024 and knocked Haney down three times en route to a majority decision win. However, he tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine and was handed the suspension along with a hefty fine.
Romero, meanwhile, beat Manuel Jaimes via unanimous decision in his previous outing in September 2024. The hard hitting 29-year-old lost to Isaac Cruz earlier that year.
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero head-to-head
Ryan Garcia
Rolly Romero
Age
26
29
Height
174 cm
173 cm
Reach
178 cm
173 cm
Record
24-1-0
16-2-0
Knockouts
20
13
Nationality
USA
USA
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero preview
Ryan Garcia can be erratic in his behavior. One thing that can' be doubted is his quality, though. Garcia is fast and can vary his attacks from the body to the head. His left hook is lethal and Devin Haney felt the full wrath of it.
Garcia is technical and isn't a wild brawler and can change his approach to a fight as needed. He also possesses a solid chin and can take shots without much of an issue.
Rolly Romero, meanwhile, is powerful and has 13 knockout wins under his belt. However, Romero can be hurt, as seen from his two knockout defeats.
Romero can certainly dish it out and catch Garcia with something wild, but Garcia can take it and deliver his own blows. Can Romero take what 'KingRy' has to offer? The big question will be answered on May 2.
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero fight date
Date: May 2
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero will take place on May 2.
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero start time
Time: TBA
How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero
TV/ Stream: DAZN (Worldwide)
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero will be available on DAZN worldwide.
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero location
Location: Times Square, New York
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero will take place in Times Square, New York, United States.
Fight card
Welterweight: Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero
Welterweight: Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez
WBO super lightweight title fight: Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr
