Gervonta 'Tank' Davis' Reason For Delaying Lamont Roach Rematch Revealed
The boxing community is still awaiting an announcement about a rematch between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr after the two fought to a controversial majority draw on March 1.
Initially, the belief was that Davis and Roach were going to fight on June 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada, as that's what several reports indicated. That is, until boxing insider Dan Rafael poured cold water on on this rumored date in an April 22 article by saying that while the initial plan was to have the Davis and Roach rematch on June 21, the sentiment is that the rematch will now take place later in the summer, potentially July or even in August.
Rafael's report didn't discuss why the initial rematch date of June 21 was delayed. However, an April 29 article from Keith Idec of Ring Magazine made a telling admission about how this delay was owed to Gervonta Davis.
Idec wrote that T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas has been reserved specifically for this Davis vs. Roach rematch on June 21, and all sides were waiting for a social media post from Tank announcing that the rematch was on for that date and venue.
However, Idec added that after a month of waiting for Davis' announcement, the WBA lightweight champion changed his mind and felt like he needed more time to prepare for his rematch against Roach, which is what ultimately foiled the June 21 plan and prompted the change to a rematch later in on the summer.
While it isn't surprising to hear that Davis held the cards when it came to a rematch date given his star power, him wanting more time to prepare for Roach suggests he's taking this second bout extremely seriously.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez Reveals His Top Five Pound-For-Pound Boxers
Gervonta Davis Teammate Admits Tank Is 'Scared to Lose' Lamont Roach Rematch
Insider Reveals Unfortunate Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Update
Lamont Roach's Admission Of Gervonta Davis 'Friendship' Raises Eyebrows