Mike Tyson Announces New Job For Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero Fight
Ryan Garcia and Rolly Romero are set to square off in Times Square, New York on May 3. The fight card will mark the first boxing event at the venue.
While Garcia and Romero are headlining the event, there are two other mega fights on the card. Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr and Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez will also take place in the ground-breaking event.
Mike Tyson has now taking to social media to announced he'll be attending. But he won't just be in attendance as a spectator, he'll be a guest analyst.
Riyadh Season's Turki Alalshikh posted a promotional video for the event on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Tyson quoted the post and captioned it adding:
Can’t wait! I’ll be there in Times Square as guest analyst.- Mike Tyson on X
The headliner between Ryan Garcia and Rolly Romero is an intriguing contest. This will mark Garcia's first appearance inside the ring since his April 2024 outing against Devin Haney. While 'KingRy' initially won a majority decision with three knockdowns, he tested positive for Ostarine, and the fight was turned into a no-contest.
Garcia had to forfeit his fight purse, pay a $10,000 fine, and serve a one-year-ban. He is finally set to make his return to the ring and will take on the hard-hitting Romero, who is not an easy match-up by any means.
Haney, meanwhile, will also make his return following the Garcia fight. He has a former unified world champion in Ramirez next. Should both Garcia and Haney win, a rematch could be in the cards.
