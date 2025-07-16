Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Erickson Lubin Targeted For This Fall, Promoter Says
IBF junior middleweight champion Bakhram Murtazaliev could make his return to the ring later this year, and it could be against his IBF mandatory.
Boxing Scene's Lance Pugmire has reported that Murtazaliev is looking make a fight with Erickson Lubin this fall. Kathy Duva, Murtazaliev's promoter, said they are looking to get this deal done alongside Tom Brown's Premier Boxing Champions banner.
The moves come after the camp tried to pursue a fight against England’s Josh Kelly, but fell through due to the IBF demanding Murtazaliev (23-0, 17 KOs) to defend his belt against Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs).
Russia's Murtazaliev last shocked fans when he stopped Tim Tszyu in the third round on Oct. 19th, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. That performance shocked the world as many thought the high-profile Australian challenger was going to win another world title.
Lubin is coming off an impressive performance, stopping Ardreal Holmes in the 11th round on May 10th in his hometown. That was the Orlando-native's first fight in nearly two years and the victory that secured him the IBF mandatory.
As a deal is looking to be finalized, the two are trading words on social media, with the challenger accusing the champion of ducking him.
This fight is an intriguing yet underrated one to look out for. It could quietly shake up 154 lbs and open the door to potential unifications bouts between WBC champion Sebastian Fundora, or even the winner of the Xander Zayas-Jorge Garcia Perez fight next Saturday for the vacant WBO title.
One thing is for sure, junior middleweight is the most stacked division in boxing today.
