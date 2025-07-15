Bernard Hopkins Sends Message To Gervonta Davis After Arrest: ‘Family First'
Gervonta Davis was arrested on July 11 on charges of domestic violence. The WBA lightweight champion was accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend on the back of the head and slapping her, leaving the victim with a cut inside her lip.
The incident took place on June 15, when Davis went to pick his kids up but later decided not to. When his former girlfriend and the mother of Davis' two children went to pick them up from the back of the boxer's car, 'Tank' reportedly hit her. ESPN cited Davis' insecurity about his son's sexuality as the reason behind the incident. Davis has since been released from custody.
This is his third case of domestic violence, having previously been arrested for the same in 2020 and 2022. While 'Tank' Davis is one of the biggest stars in boxing, he can't seem to stay out of trouble.
Bernard Hopkins has now offered advice to Davis regarding his troubles.
Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Hopkins said:
I am not with the domestic violence thing but I hope he can get that straightened out and can get back to focus on his family and his career. Family first, then career second. I just wish both, his ex-girl, his kids' mother, can get things together and be positive going forward.
When asked whether Gervonta Davis' head is in the wrong place, Hopkins claimed he doesn't know 'Tank' on a personal level to comment on that. Hopkins pointed out Davis lives in Baltimore while he is in Philadelphia and they aren't close personally for him to comment on such a matter.
The latest incident has put Davis's August 16 rematch against Lamont Roach in doubt. Davis reportedly stopped training after the incident and might not be ready for the current date. PBC are exploring new dates, possibly on August 16 or August 23, to reschedule the fight.
