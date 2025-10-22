Conor Benn Names The Fighter He Is 'Highly Likely' To Face After Chris Eubank Jr
Conor Benn's rivalry with Chris Eubank Jr has been well-documented over recent years, with the pair finally sharing the ring in April 2025. With Eubank Jr. being the victor in London that night, Benn was dealt the first defeat of his career.
Despite being on the losing side, 'The Destroyer' maintained his status and is still considered one of boxing's biggest stars. Although he will go into his sequel bout with Eubank Jr. looking for revenge on November 15, another loss will not stop Benn from getting notable bouts.
Much discussion has been had regarding Benn's future, as the British star has confirmed he will return to welterweight after a brace of middleweight bouts with his rival. With plenty of stars in the division, there are interesting matchups for Benn at 147 pounds.
According to Benn, there is just one fighter he has set his eyes on, and has implied the fight is likely in 2026.
Conor Benn Names Mario Barrios As His Next Opponent For WBC World Title
Just as his father mentioned, Conor Benn has named Mario Barrios as his next opponent following the conclusion of his rematch with Eubank Jr.
Speaking to Boxing Social, WBC welterweight champion Barrios was the fighter named by Benn in regard to his next scheduled opponent.
"I want to fight for the WBC world title next. For me, that's the priority... We'll see if we can make that Barrios fight next, immediately."- Conor Benn
The 23-1 fighter added, "Providing Barrios wants that fight, which we've had communications with him and his team, and that is the fight will highly happen next for me."
When asked how he would have felt about facing Manny Pacquiao if he had beaten Barrios for the title earlier in the year, Benn said that being a world champion is his priority, as opposed to facing particular names.
"Yeah, of course [I wanted to fight Pacquiao]. It would have been an idols-to-rivals sort of moment... Whoever the champion is, I want to fight."
Benn went on to say how much it would mean to him to win the WBC title, as his father was also a champion of the organization. "To win the WBC world title for me, it's what dreams are made of. It's the title I always dreamed about as a kid. It's a title I've always had my sights on from when I turned pro."
'The Destroyer' would be fighting for a world title for the first time if he were to take on Mario Barrios after his fight with Chris Eubank Jr.
