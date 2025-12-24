Jake Paul's Mom Slams Eddie Hearn But Praises Classy Anthony Joshua Moment

Nobody hated Jake Paul's first knockout loss more than his mother, Pam Stepnick. Nobody would want to see their child take the punishment that Paul did, but Stepnick was particularly angry about Eddie Hearn's post-fight reaction.

Stepnick appeared on the Impaulsive podcast within days of the fight, co-hosted by her other son, Logan Paul. She acknowledged the risks of the fight and accepted the outcome, but admitted that she could not stand watching Hearn celebrate in the ring after the fact.

"I wanted to get into that ring and punch Eddie Hearn," Stepnick said. "I don't like his smug face. He literally thinks he's better than everyone in the world.

"Jake's over there struggling, and he's sitting over there smiling like the cat who swallowed the canary. Guess what? Did he f****** get in the ring? It's sick. Even Anthony Joshua had some class and apologized to me."

Jake Paul’s mom said Anthony Joshua apologized to her after the fight



“I wanna get in that ring and punch Eddie Hearn. I don’t like his smug face… Even Anthony Joshua had some class and apologized to me.”



(via @impaulsive) pic.twitter.com/U4MPUFy1yu — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 23, 2025

Stepnick said Joshua came up to her after the fight to clear the air, saying it is "just the fight business." She noted that the former two-time heavyweight champion also addressed Paul's father, Greg Paul.

Stepnick claimed she was "fine" with the result, but Hearn's "grin" set her off. She found Hearn's lack of addressing anybody other than Jake Paul in the ring disrespectful, which made his celebration of Joshua's victory even harder to digest.

Stepnick's complaints fell on deaf ears to some, with many fans firing back on social media. While some supported her claim, primarily due to Hearn's controversial nature, many others believed Stepnick's comments were hypocritcal. Those who disagreed with her actions claimed she would be celebrating just as much as she claimed Hearn was had Paul pulled off the upset.

Pam Stepnick thankful for aftermath of Jake Paul's loss

Anthony Joshua fights Jake Paul during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Although Stepnick is upset with Hearn in hindsight, she was only worried about her son in the immediate aftermath of the fight. Stepnick did not care about Paul's broken jaw any more than he did, but she was admittedly worried about his long-term health from the fight.

Stepnick, however, was exceptionally grateful for the care Paul received late Friday night. The 62-year-old thanked "the angels" for her son's well-being and the urgency with which the medical staff attended to him after the event.

MORE: Netflix Releases Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Viewership Numbers

"I believed that Jake really thought he could knock him out, so it made me feel very confident," Stepnick said. "I knew God was in his corner, and he still was, because this could've turned out a lot worse than it did. God really was on our shoulders. To get through the process of getting into the ER, having surgery, out of the ER, discharged to home within 12 hours, thank you to the angels."

Paul, who was also on the same podcast, told his mother and brother that he plans to continue fighting once his body heals. He wants to take the winter off to support his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Leerdam claimed the silver medal in the 100-meter speed skating event for the Netherlands in the 2022 Olympics.

The Latest Boxing News

Andrew Tate Gets Torched After Baffling Boxing Loss Excuse

Eddie Hearn Reveals Anthony Joshua's Next Steps After Demolition of Jake Paul

The Biggest Winner From The Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Fight

Comedian Shane Gillis To Walk Out BKFC Fighter At Philly Event