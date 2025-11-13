BKFC Confirms Knucklemania VI Date & Location

The BKFC will kick off the new year where it all began.

Within days of BKFC 84, the promotion announced its first event in 2026. The BKFC will begin the new year with Knucklemania VI on Feb. 7, 2026, from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tickets for the event are already on presale, though no fights have been confirmed yet.

The Xfinity Mobile Arena, formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center, is home to the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers.

Knucklemania VI marks the BKFC's return to Philadelphia seven months after its last event in the city, a Fight Night card that took place in The 2300 Arena. With the promotion's headquarters located in Philadelphia, it hosts events in Pennsylvania more than anywhere else.

The BKFC's Knucklemania series has occurred annually since 2021. The event tends to be one of the promotion's first major fight cards of the year, with a big-name draw headlining it each time out.

BKFC Knucklemania returns after record-setting event

The BKFC kick-started 2025 with Knucklemania V, also held in Philadelphia, which was headlined by Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens. The event set a local combat sports attendance record with 17,762 fans showing up.

BKFC Knucklemania V also featured Ben Rothwell claiming the heavyweight title with a stunning first-round knockout of Mick Terrill in the main event, and former title challenger Bec Rawlings defeating fan favorite Taylor Starling in the featured bout.

As a hometown favorite, Alvarez undoubtedly added to the draw of Knucklemania V. The 41-year-old 'Underground King' could feasibly headline the event again, but his return would be surprising. The BKFC teased fight details coming shortly, but nothing has been confirmed as of the event's announcement.

Mike Perry, who recently ended a year-long hiatus by stopping Stephens in the main event of BKFC 82, is an intriguing candidate to headline the event. Perry is looking to return in early 2026, and he has already headlined a Knucklemania event before. 'Platinum' improved his bare-knuckle record to 5-0 when he knocked out Thiago Alves in the first round at BKFC Knucklemania IV in April 2024.

With a handful of significant events still on the books until the end of 2025, the BKFC could be waiting for a few fights to play out before finalizing the event. Former pay-per-view king Lorenzo Hunt challenges Josh Dyer for the BKFC light heavyweight title at BKFC 84 before former champions Luis Palomino and Austin Trout meet in the BKFC 85 main event.

