Lamont Roach Posts Video Raising Questions Whether Gervonta Davis Tried To Bite Him
The boxing world is still buzzing over Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. fight that took place on March 1. While the fight's outcome (a majority draw) is compelling enough, the real meat to this story is several of the events that occurred within the fight itself.
The most notable of these is Davis taking a knee in the ninth round and then going to his corner to have his face wiped off with a towel, neither of which was penalized to any degree by referee Steve Willis.
But these controversies have been discussed ad nauseam to this point, and it's now ultimately irrelevant after the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) denied Roach's request to overturn the fight.
But a comment Roach made during a March15 video on his YouTube channel that broke down this now notorious fight will likely spark some additional discussion.
At about 19 minutes in the video, Roach is watching the bout replay when he and Davis come to a clinch. Davis' face can't be seen in the clip because it's behind his glove, which is wrapped around Roach's head.
"That's when he tried to bite me," Roach then said while watching the video. He later added, "I ain't even notice that until somebody said something. Somebody said he tried biting me, I ain't know none of that s*** until somebody said that s*** after the fight. And look, they talking about it."
MORE: Ryan Garcia's Dad Torches Gervonta 'Tank' Davis After Lamont Roach Fight
Right after, the broadcast makes some inaudible comparison between Davis and Mike Tyson, which Roach seems to be suggesting is them talking about biting in the ring.
"Now that's crazy," Roach continues before moving on.
To be clear, Davis did not bite Roach in the fight, and Roach merely seems to be pointing out (at least, according to what he heard) that Davis attempted to.
As if this fight needed even more controversy swirling around it.
