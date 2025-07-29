Former World Champ Tim Bradley Issues Blunt Warning On Gervonta Davis' Future In Boxing
Manny Pacquiao is keen to fight Gervonta Davis following his majority draw against Mario Barrios.
Davis, however, has been tangled in legal trouble. He was arrested on July 11 on domestic violence charges against his ex-girlfriend. And while he has since been released, Davis' proposed August 16 rematch against Lamont Roach looks unlikely to take place on that date.
Pacquiao, meanwhile, showed that he still has some fight left in him during the Barrios clash. And now, a former world champion has claimed that 'Tank' Davis is no longer mentally there as a fighter and Pacquiao would beat him if the fight actually took place.
World champion warns Gervonta Davis about Manny Pacquiao fight
Speaking to Fight Hub TV, former WBC junior welterweight champion Tim Bradley believes Gervonta Davis is "done" and has "checked out mentally." He also warns if 'Tank' doesn't focus on fighting, he'll get beat by Pacquiao.
'Tank' is done. 'Tank' is, hung them up, shoes off, get the bag, put a plaque up, he is done. 'Tank' has checked out mentally. 'Tank' is looking for the big bag of Jake Paul, Pacquiao.
He added, "He's not gonna fight Shakur Stevenson at all. I don't care how much money Turki offered, get him four Lamborghinis, 'Tank' ain't taking that fight."
He continued, "If he gets in that ring and he isn't focus all the way in the head, he's gonna get beat by Manny Pacquiao. He would get beat by Manny Pacquiao if he ain't all the way focused in the ring."
30-0-1 (28 KOs) Gervonta Davis is one of the biggest superstars in boxing and is must watch TV whenever he's in action. However, he's also often involved in out of the ring controversies.
Davis has been in talks to fight Jake Paul for a while, and with Pacquiao's return, that has emerged as a new option. The real clash that fans want to see, however, is Davis vs Stevenson. Of course, everyone also wants to see how a Lamont Roach rematch would play out as well.
