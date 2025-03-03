Boxing Schedule (Mar 3-9): Dates & Times For Jonas vs Price, Eubank vs McKenna & More

“We’ll see how @LLPrice94 reacts when she has to get off the canvas!” 👀



This one is simmering, expect fireworks this coming Friday 💥



Final tickets, https://t.co/yt3WMVmjuR 🎟️#JonasPrice | Mar 7 | @RoyalAlbertHall | @SkySportsBoxing | #IWD2025 pic.twitter.com/8YGbFYMy6J