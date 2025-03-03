Boxing

Boxing Schedule (Mar 3-9): Dates & Times For Jonas vs Price, Eubank vs McKenna & More

Check out the boxing schedule for 3rd-9th March with TV and streaming information for the biggest fights across the globe.

Lewis Watson

Natasha Jonas celebrates with the WBC, WBO, IBF World Super-weight belts after victory in the championship fight. She will fight Price next year in title unification contest
Natasha Jonas celebrates with the WBC, WBO, IBF World Super-weight belts after victory in the championship fight. She will fight Price next year in title unification contest / Getty Images.

A weekend of refereeing controversy on both sides of the Atlantic took the shine off of the in-ring action this past weekend in the world of boxing.

With Davis-Roach and Crocker-Donovan now in the rearview mirror, we look towards another weekend of action across the globe, headlined by an all-female card inside London's historic Royal Albert Hall.

Elsewhere we head to Brighton, California and Toronto for a typically eclectic mix of boxing action.

Floyd "Money" Mayweather Purchases Dazzling $1.8 Million Diamond Watch For His Birthday

Thursday 6th, March [Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, California, USA]

Manuel Flores vs Jorge Leyva, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Watch: DAZN, starting at approximately 7 p.m EST

Friday 7th, March [Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK]

Harlem Eubank vs Tyrone McKenna, 12 rounds for vacant IBF inter-continental welterweight title

Michael Conlan vs Asad Asif Khan, 8 rounds, super-featherweight

Dan Toward vs Muzamiru Kakande, 8 rounds, super-welterweight

Watch: Channel 5 (UK), starting at approximately 3 p.m EST

Friday 7th, March [Royal Albert Hall, London, UK]

Lauren Price vs Natasha Jonas, 10 rounds for IBF, WBC, IBO world welterweight titles

Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin, 10 rounds, WBC world lightweight title

Karriss Artingstall vs Raven Chapman, 10 rounds, featherweight

Chloe Watson vs Jasmina Zapotoczna, 10 round for EBU flyweight title

Watch: Sky Sports (UK), starting at approximately 3 p.m EST

Saturday 8th, March [Thunder Studios, Long Beach, California, USA]

Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Luis Torres Valenzuela vs Nicholas Walters, 10 rounds, lightweight

Jesus Saracho vs Luis Lopez, 10 rounds, welterweight

Watch: PROBOX TV, starting at approximately 7 p.m EST

