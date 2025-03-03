Boxing Schedule (Mar 3-9): Dates & Times For Jonas vs Price, Eubank vs McKenna & More
Thursday 6th, March [Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, California, USA]
Manuel Flores vs Jorge Leyva, 10 rounds, bantamweight
Watch: DAZN, starting at approximately 7 p.m EST
Friday 7th, March [Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK]
Harlem Eubank vs Tyrone McKenna, 12 rounds for vacant IBF inter-continental welterweight title
Michael Conlan vs Asad Asif Khan, 8 rounds, super-featherweight
Dan Toward vs Muzamiru Kakande, 8 rounds, super-welterweight
Watch: Channel 5 (UK), starting at approximately 3 p.m EST
Friday 7th, March [Royal Albert Hall, London, UK]
Lauren Price vs Natasha Jonas, 10 rounds for IBF, WBC, IBO world welterweight titles
Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin, 10 rounds, WBC world lightweight title
Karriss Artingstall vs Raven Chapman, 10 rounds, featherweight
Chloe Watson vs Jasmina Zapotoczna, 10 round for EBU flyweight title
Watch: Sky Sports (UK), starting at approximately 3 p.m EST
Saturday 8th, March [Thunder Studios, Long Beach, California, USA]
Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez, 10 rounds, featherweight
Luis Torres Valenzuela vs Nicholas Walters, 10 rounds, lightweight
Jesus Saracho vs Luis Lopez, 10 rounds, welterweight
Watch: PROBOX TV, starting at approximately 7 p.m EST
