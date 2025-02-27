Floyd "Money" Mayweather Purchases Dazzling $1.8 Million Diamond Watch For His Birthday
In the week that former world champion Floyd "Money" Mayweather turned 48, the braggadocios American treated himself to a sizable birthday present.
Sizeable in price, if not size, with the Mail Online reporting that Mayweather spent a staggering $1.8 million on a 145-carat diamond-encrusted watch from Pristine Jewellers in New York City.
This watch is the latest in the collection for the well known watch spender, who owns a reported $100,000,000 worth of time pieces.
Walking through New York's diamond district, "Money" exclaimed "man, I been have that toy made" en route to picking up his latest watch, dressed in Gucci and beaming from ear to ear with a smile on his face.
Mayweather has been in the news this week after featuring on Jimmy Fallon's talk show where he continued to goad numerous names in the world of combat sports, including Jake Paul and Logan Paul.
Also discussed in the interview with the 50-year-old talk show host, Mayweather claimed he owned close to "100 buildings" with "99% of them being in New York", to the audiences shock.
Mayweather last fought in a competitive boxing bout in 2017, beating Conor McGregor via 10th round TKO and moving to 50-0 in the process.
Now, the former five-weight world champion is more known for his lavish lifestyle, exuberant spending habits and eagerness to partake in exhibition bouts for large paydays.
