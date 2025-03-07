Boxing

Boxing Tonight: Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price Odds And Prediction

Betting odds and prediction for Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price.

Apratim Banerjee

Natasha Jonas takes on Lauren Price on March 7 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom. The WBA, IBF, and WBC welterweight titles will be on the line for the contest.

Jonas is 16-2-1 with eight career knockout wins on her record. Undefeated Price (8-0-0) has two knockouts on her resume.

The triple championship fight headlines an all women card. Let's take a look at the betting odds and prediction for the main event (via Draftkings).

Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price moneyline odds

Moneyline: Natasha Jonas +350, Lauren Price -475

Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price knockout odds

KO/TKO/DQ: Natasha Jonas +1600, Lauren Price +475

Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price decision odds

Decision: Natasha Jonas +475, Lauren Price -220

Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price total rounds

Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -900, Under +475).

Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price prediction

At 40, Natasha Jonas is a significantly older fighter. However, she is much more experienced than Price. Jonas is coming off a unanimous decision win against Ivana Habazin.

Price has great boxing IQ and is perhaps the more powerful fighter between the two. Despite her age, Jonas still has the stamina and grit to get through the tougher stages of a contest.

Lauren Price, though, is a former Olympic gold medalist. She is faster and more agile than Jonas and is the younger fighter at 30. Jonas' durability also can't be questioned.

Price needs to be careful of Jonas' power, which can come handy in a contest like this. Her speed and agility should give Price enough of an edge to emerge victorious from the contest. Our prediction is Lauren Price will get the job done via unanimous decision.

Winner: Lauren Price

APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.