Logal Paul Claims Credit For Floyd Mayweather Fighting Rule
On June 6, 2021, boxing legend Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. faced off against YouTuber and current WWE superstar Logan Paul in an exhibition crossover boxing match.
Despite this fight being called an exhibition and therefore there being no winner and loser, the bout still reportedly sold over 1 million PPV buys and generated about $80 million in revenue. While it was obvious that Mayweather was the vastly more skilled and more technical boxer, the massive 34.5 pound weight discrepancy between Paul (who weighed in at 189.5 pounds) and Mayweather (who weighed in at 155 pounds) seemed to even the scales some.
And while Mayweather likely would have won the fight if it had been scored, it was much closer than many would have imagined, considering the massive difference in ring experience.
Since then, there have been rumors of Mayweather fighting Logan's younger brother, professional boxer Jake Paul. However, in a March 5 vlog on his YouTube account, Logan Paul asserted that his Mayweather fight is the reason why Floyd now doesn't want to face Jake.
After Logan and Jake watched a clip of Mayweather Jr. saying a fight against Jake could be "easy," Jake said, "He wouldn't sign though. He said I would have to weigh 160lbs. It's not even physically possible."
Logan then responded, "I think it's because when he fought me even as an amateur boxer, two or three years in, I landed way too many shots and he wasn't able to knock me out. Floyd that night was like 'weight matters' so now his rule is you have to be his weight."
While Logan Paul might be right, it's hard to blame a 48-year-old Mayweather for wanting to fight guys close to his own weight.
