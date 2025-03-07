Boxing Tonight: Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin Odds And Prediction
Caroline Dubois is set to fight Bo Mi Re Shin for the WBC lightweight title on March 7. The fight takes place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom.
Dubois is 10-0-1 with five career knockout wins. South Korean Shin is 18-2-3 with ten knockout wins in her career. The title fight is the co-main event of the card headlined by Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price.
Ahead of the contest, let's take a look at the betting odds and prediction for the fight on March 7 (via Draftkings).
Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin moneyline odds
Moneyline: Caroline Dubois -4000, Bo Mi Re Shin +1300
Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Caroline Dubois +165), Bo Mi Re Shin +2800
Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin decision odds
Decision: Caroline Dubois -210, Bo Mi Re Shin +2200
Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin total rounds
Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -330, Under +1300).
Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin prediction
Caroline Dubois' last fight ended in a disqualification after her opponent, Jessica Camara, suffered a cut due to a headbutt. Dubois, however, has shown her power inside the boxing ring. She has finished off five of her 11 opponents so far.
Shin, meanwhile, has won two of her last three fights via TKO. Her last win against Ntomboqala Tolashe came via unanimous decision.
Dubois is certainly the more powerful puncher and it's hard to see Shin being able to withstand her best shots. Our prediction is that Dubois will get the job done against Shin within the first three rounds.
Winner: Caroline Dubois
