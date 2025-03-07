Boxing

Boxing Tonight: Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin Odds And Prediction

Betting odds and prediction for Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin.

Caroline Dubois is set to fight Bo Mi Re Shin for the WBC lightweight title on March 7. The fight takes place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom.

Dubois is 10-0-1 with five career knockout wins. South Korean Shin is 18-2-3 with ten knockout wins in her career. The title fight is the co-main event of the card headlined by Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price.

Ahead of the contest, let's take a look at the betting odds and prediction for the fight on March 7 (via Draftkings).

Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin moneyline odds

Moneyline: Caroline Dubois -4000, Bo Mi Re Shin +1300

Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin knockout odds

KO/TKO/DQ: Caroline Dubois +165), Bo Mi Re Shin +2800

Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin decision odds

Decision: Caroline Dubois -210, Bo Mi Re Shin +2200

Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin total rounds

Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -330, Under +1300).

Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin prediction

Caroline Dubois' last fight ended in a disqualification after her opponent, Jessica Camara, suffered a cut due to a headbutt. Dubois, however, has shown her power inside the boxing ring. She has finished off five of her 11 opponents so far.

Shin, meanwhile, has won two of her last three fights via TKO. Her last win against Ntomboqala Tolashe came via unanimous decision.

Dubois is certainly the more powerful puncher and it's hard to see Shin being able to withstand her best shots. Our prediction is that Dubois will get the job done against Shin within the first three rounds.

Winner: Caroline Dubois

