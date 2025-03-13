WBO Orders Oleksandr Usyk Mandatory Title Defense vs Joseph Parker Putting Dubois Rematch In Doubt
Oleksandr Usyk's path toward becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion for a second time may have become more complicated.
The WBO President Gustavo Olivieri announced that they have ordered Usyk to face Joseph Parker as his mandatory challenger on Wednesday. The two teams will have 30 days to reach an agreement, or the two could go to a purse bid. Parker is the interim WBO champion.
If the two teams can't reach an agreement or Usyk doesn't get an exemption for his next title defense, he could be forced to vacate his WBO title.
Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) is coming off of a second-round stoppage of late-replacement Martin Bakole on Feb. 22. Parker was originally scheduled to face Daniel Dubois for his IBF title, but the champion was forced to withdraw days before the bout due to an illness. Parker has won six straight bouts, including wins over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang.
Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) defeated Tyson Fury by unanimous decision in his last bout in their rematch on Dec. 21.
Usyk and Dubois have appeared to be heading toward a rematch for the unified heavyweight title. Usyk's manager, Alex Krassyuk, spoke on the potential fight and said that the rematch could land at Wembley Stadium in London. He also noted that Usyk didn't have any issues with mandatories for either of his three titles.
"We are exploring all options at the moment [for a location for Usyk vs Dubois 2], with the UK and Wembley Stadium one of these," Krassyuk said.
Usyk and Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) first fought on Aug. 26, 2023, in Poland, with the unified champion going on to win by ninth-round stoppage, though, the victory didn't come without any controversy. Dubois landed a low blow in the fifth round that many believed was a legal shot, but referee Luis Pabon ruled the punch low and gave Usyk the necessary time to recover.
Usyk went on to drop Dubois twice and the current IBF champion didn't beat the count after the second knockdown.
Dubois hasn't lost since then, having won three straight fights by stoppage, including a fifth-round knockout of Anthony Joshua on Sept. 21 at Wembley Stadium.
