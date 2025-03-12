Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis: Thurman Gets 3rd Round Stoppage, Calls Out Tim Tszyu
Everything went by the book for Keith Thurman in his first fight back in over three years.
The former unified welterweight champion dropped Brock Jarvis twice en route to a third round stoppage on Wednesday morning in Sydney, Australia. The win was Thurman's first since Feb. 5, 2022, when he last stepped into the ring and defeated current WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios by unanimous decision.
The stoppage victory was Thurman's first since 2015.
After the win, Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) called out former junior middleweight titlist Tim Tszyu. The two were scheduled to fight in March of last year, but a biceps injury forced Thurman to withdraw from the bout. Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) is scheduled to fight Joey Spencer (19-1, 11 KOs) on April 6 in Australia.
"I just raised the bar on you Tszyu," Thurman said after the win. "If you want to come back, you've got to come back hard, baby."
The tide turned late in the third round after Thurman appeared to hurt Jarvis with a left hook to the body. Jarvis went on his back foot and after a couple of big left and right hands, the former unified welterweight champion followed it up with a blistering combination and dropped him with a left uppercut for the first knockdown.
Jarvis barely beat the count after the first knockdown, and Thurman wasted no time pouncing on him with a right hand and left hook that dropped Jarvis again and forced referee Will Soulos to stop the bout.
The Latest Boxing News
Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis Fight Prediction And Betting Odds
Ryan Garcia And Devin Haney Exchange Barbs At Press Conference
Hasim Rahman Makes Bold Prediction On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford