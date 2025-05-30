Jermall Charlo Accuses Canelo Alvarez of PED Usage: "You All Think He Ain't Back On That Sh*t?"
Canelo Alvarez's camp has com under fire after Jaime Munguia recently tested positive for PED usage. Munguia trains under Canelo's coach, Eddy Reynoso.
Munguia is just the latest of several fighters that have trained under Reynoso to have tested positive for PED usage. Apart from Munguia, Canelo, Ryan Garcia, and three others have tested positive while working with him.
Jermall Charlo has now raised a concerning debate about PED usage in boxing, claiming many fighters do it up to the limit where they can avoid testing positive. He further added that Canelo has been using it consistently dating back years.
Speaking to reporters ahead of his fight against Thomas LaManna this weekend, Charlo said:
They make the drug at the limit of non-responsive. This right here is the limit, that's a banned substance. They'll make the drug all the way up to the line of the banned substance, but it just didn't show. So, it's non-responsive. They've been doing that sh*t for years.
Speaking on Canelo Alvarez, Charlo said:
You all think Canelo hasn't been taking Clenbuterol for a long a** time? You all think he ain't back on that sh*t? Or you all think it was just in the steak? I go to Mexico all the time, I'm from Houston, from Texas. I'm in Mexico all the time eating steak. I ain't ever popped for no sh*t like that. They're microdosing it.
Floyd Mayweather's uncle, Jeff Mayweather, also recently slammed Canelo Alvarez about PED usage, saying opponents don't ask Alvarez to get tested out of fear of losing the fight against him, and with it likely the biggest payday of their careers.
