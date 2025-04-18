Boxing Tonight [4/18/24]: Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Brown vs Suero, Cedeno vs Umara & More
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Kevin Brown vs Esteuri Suero
Kevin Brown vs Esteuri Suero (10 rounds, junior welterweight)
Hendri Cedeno vs Idalberto Umara (10 rounds, junior welterweight)
Lenier Pero vs Detrailous Webster (10 rounds, heavyweight)
Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs Dajuan Calloway (8 rounds, heavyweight)
Christopher Diazvs Jose Antonio Meza (8 rounds, junior lightweight)
Abel Gonzalez vs Ryan Wilczak (8 rounds, super middleweight)
Antraveous Ingram vs Luis Valentin Portalatin (6 rounds, junior middleweight)
Roberto Rivera Gomez vs Ulises Carvajal (6 rounds, junior lightweight)
Carlos Lebron vs Jose Leon (4 rounds, junior featherweight)
Jobed Collazo vs Erion Johnson (4 rounds, lightweight)
Time: 8 p.m. EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Caribe Royale Orlando, Orlando, Florida
