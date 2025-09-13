Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan 2 Prediction And Odds
Six months after their highly anticipated bout ended in controversy, Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan rematch in Belfast with a title on the line.
Crocker, 28, came out of the first meeting victorious, but not in the way he desired. After losing the majority of the eight rounds, Crocker ate a shot from Donovan after the bell that caused referee Marcus McDonnell to disqualify the latter.
The result kept Crocker's undefeated record intact, but it significantly marred his public perception. Crocker's last legitimate win came over Conah Walker in June 2024.
Donovan, 26, is no longer undefeated, but could not have exited that fight with more fans on his side. Despite growing up on the other side of Ireland, even the Belfast crowd sided with him over their hometown fighter.
Regardless, the result leaves Donovan without a legitimate victory since May 2024, when he stopped Lewis Ritson with a ninth-round TKO.
Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook
Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan 2 moneyline odds
- Lewis Crocker: +530
- Paddy Donovan: -900
Lewis Crocker vs. Paddy Donovan 2 method of victory
- Lewis Crocker by KO/TKO: +700
- Paddy Donovan by KO/TKO: -160
- Lewis Crocker by decision: +1300
- Paddy Donovan by decision: +210
Crocker vs Donovan prediction
There is no doubt that Donovan got the better of Crocker in the first fight. He practically had his opponent figured out by the end of the sixth round, forcing Crocker to heave desperation shots as he was pinned against the ropes. A finish seemed imminent before Donovan inexplicably unloaded that right hand well after the bell.
With just six months between the fights, there has not been much time for either man to make significant adjustments. That will not be an issue for Donovan, who had the puzzle solved by the end of the fight. It will, however, pose an issue for Crocker.
To his credit, it is not as if Crocker had zero success. He got to pressuring Donovan from the gun, and repeatedly hit the 26-year-old with quick counters coming from awkward angles. There was just not enough volume for him to dissuade the relentless Donovan, and his counters landed much less frequently as the fight progressed.
The idea that Crocker took a dive is simply not true, but he was seconds away from keeling over by the time the fight ended. It just so happened that the kill shot came illegally. Donovan, who was visibly heartbroken by the end, has been adamant that he will be the most disciplined version of himself on Saturday.
For Crocker to turn the tables, he needs to do more to gain Donovan's respect early. Unfortunately, the more he threw, the more he got hit. Donovan is out for vengeance, and he is the guy Ireland seems to want as champion. He will get the job done right in Act Two.
Prediction: Paddy Donovan by KO/TKO
How to watch Lewis Crocker vs. Paddy Donovan 2
Date: September 13, 2025
Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (Estimated ring walk at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT)
TV/Stream: DAZN
Location: Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland
