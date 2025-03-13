Kenshiro Teraji vs Seigo Yuri Akui: Odds, Prediction & How To Watch
Kenshiro Teraji and Seigo Yuri Akui are set to lock horns for the WBC flyweight title on March 13. The clash takes place at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan.
Teraji is 24-1-0 as a professional and the 33-year-old has 15 career wins by knockout. He is the current WBC flyweight champion. Akui is 29 and has a record of 21-2-1 with 11 career knockout wins
t. Let's take a look at the betting odds (via Draftkings) and prediction for the contest.
Kenshiro Teraji vs Seigo Yuri Akui: Moneyline odds
Moneyline: Kenshiro Teraji -425, Seigo Yuri Akui +320
Kenshiro Teraji vs Seigo Yuri Akui: Knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Kenshiro Teraji -105, Seigo Yuri Akui +900
Kenshiro Teraji vs Seigo Yuri Akui: Decision odds
Decision: Kenshiro Teraji +190, Seigo Yuri Akui +550
Kenshiro Teraji vs Seigo Yuri Akui: Total rounds
Total rounds: 10.5 (Over -135, Under +100)
How to watch Kenshiro Teraji vs. Seigo Yuri Akui
Date: Thursday, March 13
Time: 4 am EST (1 am PST, 8 am GMT)
Location: Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena, Tokyo, Japan
Stream: ESPN+
Kenshiro Teraji vs Seigo Yuri Akui prediction
Kenshiro Teraji vs Seigo Yuri Akui is a fascinating stylistic matchup. Teraji is a knockout artists and boasts good power. He is well respected in Japan and has given fans some memorable contests.
Akui, meanwhile, relies more on technique, especially his jab. Considering he has a two inch reach advantage, Akui could be expected to use the jab to his advantage against Teraji.
However, Teraji, the older fighter, is a crafty veteran. He should eventually be expected to close the distance, and if he can do that, Teraji can continue to change levels and damage the head and body with equal efficiency.
This approach should eventually help Teraji find the finish against Akui in the later rounds.
Winner: Kenshiro Teraji by TKO
