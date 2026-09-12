Boxing Tonight (9/12/26): Cards, Start Times & How to Watch Every Fight

Boxing returns to the United States with a massive WBC welterweight title fight on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For the first time since its inception, Zuffa Boxing takes center stage on a Saturday night for its biggest event to date. Dana White is serving as the lead promoter of the long-awaited title fight matchup between Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn.

Garcia vs Benn marks the second time in as many years that White is promoting one of the biggest boxing events of the year in September. Turki Alalshikh anointed the UFC CEO as the promoter of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford in September 2025.

White is co-promoting the event with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions, which represent Garcia. Much to his chagrin, De La Hoya has been largely uninvolved in the fight week promotion.

For Garcia, the fight serves as his first title defense since he dethroned Mario Barrios in February. 'King Ryan' is still just 2-2 with one no-contest in his last five fights, spanning back to a loss to Gervonta Davis in 2023.

Benn enters his first world title fight five months after outpointing Regis Prograis in his Zuffa Boxing debut as the co-main event of Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov. Benn is two fights removed from his career-altering two-fight series with Chris Eubank Jr., against whom he went 1-1.

Conor Benn | IMAGO / NurPhot

Garcia and Benn are two of the most popular boxers in the world, but the best fighter on the card competes in the co-main event. After months of legal issues and tedious back-and-forth, Zuffa Boxing and The Ring cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia defends his controversial titles against WBC 200-pound titleholder Noel Mikaelian.

Although Opetaia lost the IBF title, he remains the consensus lineal cruiserweight champion. Mikaelian is the first active champion he will face since defeating Mairis Breidis in 2024.

While Opetaia is one of only two active world champions on the Zuffa Boxing roster, White has filled out the rest of it with a plethora of former champions. Among them, ex-lightweight king Mark Magsayo makes his promotional debut on the undercard against undefeated prospect Andres Cortes.

Cortes, 25-0, is coming off a 10-round decision win over Eridson Garcia in April. Garcia recently made noise with Matchroom Boxing last weekend when he knocked down and battered Alan Chaves in a massive upset victory. That result only bolsters the stock of Cortes, who is a top-15-ranked contender in three of the four major sanctioning bodies.

Zuffa Boxing is also looking to spotlight undefeated prospects Da'Mazion VanHouter, Abel Gonzalez and Oswaldo Molina. Molina is one of just two fighters scheduled to compete on the date intended to commemorate Mexican Independence Day.

Garcia vs. Benn largely owns the day in boxing, but Misfits Boxing is also putting on a Saturday show for its niche fan base. The influencer-based promotion travels to Newcastle for an English-heavy fight card topped by Jordan McCann and Charlie 'Big Stacks' Cox. McCann and Cox are looking to settle a feud that began when the former allegedly sucker-punched the latter over the summer.

Jordan McCann’s clearly putting in the work ahead of his main event clash with Big Stacks 👀



Sep 12 | Live on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/KuhBj7bnwc — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) September 2, 2026

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Suganob vs Nontshinga II

Regie Suganob vs Sivenathi Nontshinga (12 rounds, final eliminator for IBF world junior flyweight title)

Reymart Tagacanao vs Chunlin Kuang

Leonard Pores vs Andika D'Golden Boy

Datu Adam vs Oky Akbar

Time: 4 a.m. EST (Main event ringwalk approximately 7 a.m. EST)

Watch: N/A

Location: Bohol Wisdom School Dymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Philippines

Jordan McCann vs Big Stacks

Jordan McCann vs. Charlie 'Big Stacks' Cox (4 rounds, heavyweight)

Jade Jones vs. Sheena Bathory (5 rounds, for the MFB women's super middleweight title)

Warren Spencer vs. Ashley 'Rak-Su' Tebi (4 rounds, light heavyweight)

Jack 'Ibiza Final Boss' Kay vs. Gareth 'BBCC Gareth' Kelly (4 rounds, heavyweight)

Baffour 'Armz Korleone' Boateng vs. Kelechi 'Kelz' Dyke (4 rounds. heavyweight)

Joe Laws vs. Harley Benn (6 rounds, middleweight)

Callum 'Nitboy' Chester vs. Kane West (4 rounds, featherweight)

Wil Anderson vs. Luke Dyson (4 rounds, cruiserweight)

Amelia Hewitt vs. Lisamarie 'Kimbo Bimbo' Hacobian (4 rounds, women's featherweight)

Time: 1 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. BST (Main event ringwalks approximately 4:46 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Utilita Arena in Newcastle, United Kingdom

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn

(C) Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn (12 rounds, for the WBC welterweight title)

(C) Jai Opetaia vs. Noel Mikaelian (12 rounds, for The Ring and Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight titles)

Da'Mazion VanHouter vs. Raphael Akpejiori (8 rounds, heavyweight)

Mark Magsayo vs. Andres Cortes (10 rounds, lightweight)

Oswaldo Molina vs. Pablo Rubio (6 rounds, lightweight)

Abel Gonzalez vs. Raul Salomon (8 rounds, super middleweight)

Vlad Panin vs. Dakota Linger (6 rounds, junior middleweight)

Jose Ramirez vs. Alexis Rocha (10 rounds, welterweight)

Sean Garcia vs. Abraham Morales (6 rounds, lightweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST (Main event ringwalks approximately 11 p.m. EST)

Watch: Paramount+ (United States), DAZN (UK)

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Enjoy the fights!