Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Weigh-In Results

After all the weight drama that plagued fight week, Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn have made their WBC welterweight title fight official without hassle.

Reports of both Garcia and Benn struggling to make weight have worried fans for the last two weeks, but neither had any issues on the scale on Friday. Benn, who publicly complained about his weight cut throughout camp, was the first to hit the scales and came in one pound under the 147-pound limit. Garcia weighed in shortly thereafter at 145.5 pounds.

Neither fighter looked too drained on the scale and seemingly made the weight without too much issue.

While Benn had been more vocal about his weight-cut struggles ahead of the fight, Garcia appeared to be the one under more strain as the date approached. The champion missed their initial fight week face-off, reportedly due to weight-cutting issues, according to boxing reporter Dan Rafael.

Ryan Garcia blew off the scheduled face off with Conor Benn on Tuesday. Was told he was mired in his weight cut and at the gym and skipped it. Benn showed up and looked good. #boxing #GarciaBenn — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) September 9, 2026

Both fighters' reported issues caused rumors of a weight stipulation during fight week, but nothing came to fruition. Garcia and Benn will compete at 147 pounds as scheduled for the former's WBC welterweight title with no rehydration clause in place.

Co-main event combatants Jai Opetaia and Noel Mikaelian also made their title fight official by weighing in under the 200-pound cruiserweight limit. Mikaelian hit 200 pounds on the dot, while Opetaia came in at 199 pounds.

Mikaelian, the WBC cruiserweight titleholder, will not stake his belt in the fight as the organization continues to butt heads with Opetaia and Zuffa Boxing. Instead, the champions will fight for The Ring and the Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight title, both of which are in the Aussie's possession.

Jai Opetaia | IMAGO / AAP

Overall, all 18 fighters competing on Saturday made weight without controversy to confirm the massive fight card.

Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn weigh-ins

Main card

(C) Ryan Garcia (145.5) vs. Conor Benn (146) -- for the WBC welterweight title

(C) Jai Opetaia (199) vs. Noel Mikaelian (200) -- for The Ring and Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight titles

Da'Mazion VanHouter (231.5) vs. Raphael Akpejiori (246) -- Heavyweight

Mark Magsayo (134.5) vs. Andres Cortes (135) -- Lightweight

Prelims

Oswaldo Molina (131.5) vs. Pablo Rubio (131) -- Lightweight

Abel Gonzalez (167.5) vs. Raul Solomon (167) -- Super Middleweight

Vlad Panin (151.5) vs. Dakota Linger (150.5) -- Super Welterweight

Jose Ramirez (146.5) vs. Alexis Rocha (146.5) -- Welterweight

Sean Garcia (134) vs. Abraham Morales (134) -- Lightweight