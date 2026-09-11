Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Weigh-In Results
After all the weight drama that plagued fight week, Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn have made their WBC welterweight title fight official without hassle.
Reports of both Garcia and Benn struggling to make weight have worried fans for the last two weeks, but neither had any issues on the scale on Friday. Benn, who publicly complained about his weight cut throughout camp, was the first to hit the scales and came in one pound under the 147-pound limit. Garcia weighed in shortly thereafter at 145.5 pounds.
Neither fighter looked too drained on the scale and seemingly made the weight without too much issue.
While Benn had been more vocal about his weight-cut struggles ahead of the fight, Garcia appeared to be the one under more strain as the date approached. The champion missed their initial fight week face-off, reportedly due to weight-cutting issues, according to boxing reporter Dan Rafael.
Both fighters' reported issues caused rumors of a weight stipulation during fight week, but nothing came to fruition. Garcia and Benn will compete at 147 pounds as scheduled for the former's WBC welterweight title with no rehydration clause in place.
Co-main event combatants Jai Opetaia and Noel Mikaelian also made their title fight official by weighing in under the 200-pound cruiserweight limit. Mikaelian hit 200 pounds on the dot, while Opetaia came in at 199 pounds.
Mikaelian, the WBC cruiserweight titleholder, will not stake his belt in the fight as the organization continues to butt heads with Opetaia and Zuffa Boxing. Instead, the champions will fight for The Ring and the Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight title, both of which are in the Aussie's possession.
Overall, all 18 fighters competing on Saturday made weight without controversy to confirm the massive fight card.
Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn weigh-ins
Main card
(C) Ryan Garcia (145.5) vs. Conor Benn (146) -- for the WBC welterweight title
(C) Jai Opetaia (199) vs. Noel Mikaelian (200) -- for The Ring and Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight titles
Da'Mazion VanHouter (231.5) vs. Raphael Akpejiori (246) -- Heavyweight
Mark Magsayo (134.5) vs. Andres Cortes (135) -- Lightweight
Prelims
Oswaldo Molina (131.5) vs. Pablo Rubio (131) -- Lightweight
Abel Gonzalez (167.5) vs. Raul Solomon (167) -- Super Middleweight
Vlad Panin (151.5) vs. Dakota Linger (150.5) -- Super Welterweight
Jose Ramirez (146.5) vs. Alexis Rocha (146.5) -- Welterweight
Sean Garcia (134) vs. Abraham Morales (134) -- Lightweight
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1