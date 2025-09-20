Boxing

Boxing Tonight (9/20/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight

Oscar Collazo vs Jayson Vayson & Gabriela Fundora vs Alexas Daria Kubicki

Oscar Collazo vs Jayson Vayson (12 rounds for Collazo's WBO and WBA minimum weight titles)

Gabriela Fundora vs Alexas Daria Kubicki (10 rounds for Fundora's undisputed flyweight championship)

Ruslan Abdullaev vs Kevin Johnson (8 rounds, super lightweight)

Joel Iriarte vs Eduardo Hernandez (6 rounds, welterweight)

Grant Flores vs Courtney Pennington (8 rounds, super welterweight)

Gael Cabrera vs Judy Flores (8 rounds, super bantamweight)

Javid Ramirez vs Brian Arregui (6 rounds, middleweight)

Adriana Pineiro vs Gloria Munguilla (8 rounds, flyweight)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: DAZN

Location: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California

Breyon Gorham vs Yomar Alamo

Breyon Gorham vs Yomar Alamo (10 rounds, super lightweight)

Tiara Brown vs Emma Gongora (10 rounds, featherweight)

Giovanni Marquez vs Wesley Ferrer

Oscar Perez vs Malik Lewis

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: DAZN

Location: Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas

Junior Younan vs Luka Lozo

Junior Younan vs Luka Lozo (super middleweight)

Micky Scala vs Jose Perdomo

Zay Flaherty vs Javier Vargas

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: StarBoxing.tv

Location: The Paramount in Huntington, New York

Sara Bailey vs Evelin Bermudez

Sara Bailey vs Evelin Bermudez (10 rounds, unification for Bailey's WBA junior flyweight title and Bermudez's WBO and IBF junior flyweight titles)

Samuel Rodriguez vs Cody Kelly (8 rounds, welterweight)

Pascal Villenueve vs Gregory Miller (4 rounds, light heavyweight)

Adrien Carrasco vs Lecona Ramos (4 rounds, junior lightweight)

Cam Laing vs Serge Ntetu (4 rounds, welterweight)

Adam Fregonas vs Jaime Cordoba (4 rounds, middleweight)

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Watch: N/A

Location: Hard Rock Casino in Ottawa, Canada

