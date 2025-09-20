Boxing Tonight (9/20/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Oscar Collazo vs Jayson Vayson & Gabriela Fundora vs Alexas Daria Kubicki
Oscar Collazo vs Jayson Vayson (12 rounds for Collazo's WBO and WBA minimum weight titles)
Gabriela Fundora vs Alexas Daria Kubicki (10 rounds for Fundora's undisputed flyweight championship)
Ruslan Abdullaev vs Kevin Johnson (8 rounds, super lightweight)
Joel Iriarte vs Eduardo Hernandez (6 rounds, welterweight)
Grant Flores vs Courtney Pennington (8 rounds, super welterweight)
Gael Cabrera vs Judy Flores (8 rounds, super bantamweight)
Javid Ramirez vs Brian Arregui (6 rounds, middleweight)
Adriana Pineiro vs Gloria Munguilla (8 rounds, flyweight)
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Watch: DAZN
Location: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California
Breyon Gorham vs Yomar Alamo
Breyon Gorham vs Yomar Alamo (10 rounds, super lightweight)
Tiara Brown vs Emma Gongora (10 rounds, featherweight)
Giovanni Marquez vs Wesley Ferrer
Oscar Perez vs Malik Lewis
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Watch: DAZN
Location: Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas
Junior Younan vs Luka Lozo
Junior Younan vs Luka Lozo (super middleweight)
Micky Scala vs Jose Perdomo
Zay Flaherty vs Javier Vargas
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Watch: StarBoxing.tv
Location: The Paramount in Huntington, New York
Sara Bailey vs Evelin Bermudez
Sara Bailey vs Evelin Bermudez (10 rounds, unification for Bailey's WBA junior flyweight title and Bermudez's WBO and IBF junior flyweight titles)
Samuel Rodriguez vs Cody Kelly (8 rounds, welterweight)
Pascal Villenueve vs Gregory Miller (4 rounds, light heavyweight)
Adrien Carrasco vs Lecona Ramos (4 rounds, junior lightweight)
Cam Laing vs Serge Ntetu (4 rounds, welterweight)
Adam Fregonas vs Jaime Cordoba (4 rounds, middleweight)
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Watch: N/A
Location: Hard Rock Casino in Ottawa, Canada
