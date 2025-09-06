Boxing Tonight (9/6/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Eduardo Nunez vs Christopher Diaz
- Eduardo Nunez vs Christopher Diaz (12 rounds, for Nunez's IBF world junior lightweight title)
- Pedro Guevara vs Adrian Curiel (10 rounds, super flyweight)
Time: 9 p.m. EST (Main event ringwalk approx. 10 p.m. EST)
Watch: DAZN
Location: Los Mochis, Mexico
Pat McCormack vs Miguel Parra
- Pat McCormack vs Miguel Parra (10 rounds, welterweight)
- Mark Dickinson vs Troy Williamson (10 rounds, super middleweight)
- Sandy Ryan vs Jade Grierson (10 rounds, welterweight)
Time: 2 p.m. EST (Main event ringwalk approx. 5 p.m. EST)
Watch: DAZN
Location: Sunderland Live in Houghton-Le-Spring, United Kingdom
Oscar Valdez vs Ricky Medina
- Oscar Valdez vs Ricky Medina (10 rounds, junior lightweight)
- Israel Ramirez vs Jose Amaro (10 rounds, super bantamweight)
- Angel Patron vs Carlos Vargas (8 rounds, super bantamweight)
- Ricardo Gonzalez vs Leobardo Quintana (8 rounds, super featherweight)
- Luis Corona Parra vs Yohan Orduna (6 rounds, super featherweight)
Time: 10 p.m. EST
Watch: ESPN Deportes
Location: Domo Binacional in Nogales, Mexico
Tom Welland vs Kevin Herrera
- Tom Welland vs Kevin Herrera
Time: 12 p.m. EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, United Kingdom
