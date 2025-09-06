Boxing Tonight (9/6/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight

Boxing

Eduardo Nunez vs Christopher Diaz

  • Eduardo Nunez vs Christopher Diaz (12 rounds, for Nunez's IBF world junior lightweight title)
  • Pedro Guevara vs Adrian Curiel (10 rounds, super flyweight)

Time: 9 p.m. EST (Main event ringwalk approx. 10 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Los Mochis, Mexico

Pat McCormack vs Miguel Parra

  • Pat McCormack vs Miguel Parra (10 rounds, welterweight)
  • Mark Dickinson vs Troy Williamson (10 rounds, super middleweight)
  • Sandy Ryan vs Jade Grierson (10 rounds, welterweight)

Time: 2 p.m. EST (Main event ringwalk approx. 5 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Sunderland Live in Houghton-Le-Spring, United Kingdom

Oscar Valdez vs Ricky Medina

  • Oscar Valdez vs Ricky Medina (10 rounds, junior lightweight)
  • Israel Ramirez vs Jose Amaro (10 rounds, super bantamweight)
  • Angel Patron vs Carlos Vargas (8 rounds, super bantamweight)
  • Ricardo Gonzalez vs Leobardo Quintana (8 rounds, super featherweight)
  • Luis Corona Parra vs Yohan Orduna (6 rounds, super featherweight)

Time: 10 p.m. EST

Watch: ESPN Deportes

Location: Domo Binacional in Nogales, Mexico

Tom Welland vs Kevin Herrera

  • Tom Welland vs Kevin Herrera

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, United Kingdom

