Terence Crawford Suspicious of Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight
Terence Crawford has shared his detailed take on Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis which will take place on Netflix on November 14.
Paul. who last fought at cruiserweight and is ranked no. 14 in the division by the WBA, recently revealed that the contest will be at 195 lbs, 60 lbs more than Davis' fighting weight.
Fans are keen to see how a more experienced fighter like 'Tank' Davis handles the weight difference, and Crawford has now shared his honest breakdown of the fight.
Terence Crawford predicts Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis
Crawford reckons 'The Problem Child' is too big for Davis and can punch well, meaning the contest might be over with if Paul lands a clean shot on Davis. Speaking on the Full Send Podcast, Crawford said:
"I don't know what's going to happen with a 135 pounder going up against a 200 pounder, you know? If it's scripted, then it's going to be good for the for for the fans to watch."
When asked if he means Paul and Davis would just go in there to spar, Crawford said, "It's more of a business tactic than anything. That's what Jake and Mike kind of did."
Crawford also pointed out the dangers that Davis has to be aware of, saying, "Jake can punch with that right hand. Like I seen him, you know what I mean, up close and person like dude is big. He's not as slow as people think he is."
'Bud' Crawford claimed that both Paul and Mike Tyson held back on their punches when they fought each other last November. Crawford added, "Jake just Jake just too big. He too big. If they really go at it, he's just too big. Tank ain't going to be able to get in from that jab. Jake laying one good punch on on Tank. It's over with."
When asked if Paul vs Davis could go similar to Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul, Crawford said:
"Floyd's experience came into play, you know, he started hitting him a little harder, started touching him to the body, you know, started making him work when he didn't want to work."
Is Terence Crawford right in his Gervonta Davis vs Jake Paul take?
'Tank' Davis is way more experienced that Paul and is exceptionally skilled. That said, there are weight classes in boxing for a reason. Paul is no longer a YouTuber turned pro-boxer but has been training in the sport for a considerable amount of time. Hence, the fight might actually turn out to be a physical mismatch even if it's an exhibition.
The Latest Boxing News
Dmitry Bivol’s Coach Picks Decisive Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Winner
Gervonta Davis Shares Cryptic Mental Health Message Before Jake Paul Fight
Teddy Atlas Warns Canelo Alvarez That Sparring ‘Boots’ Could Backfire vs Terence Crawford
Andre Ward Addresses Biased Punditry Claim For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford