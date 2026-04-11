Boxing Tonight (4/11/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Saturday is finally here and one of the biggest fights of the year will take place as Tyson Fury makes his return from retirement against Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Before his latest retirement, Fury, who is now 37, last faced Oleksandr Usyk, losing by unanimous decision in December 2024. Makhmudov, meanwhile, last fought in October 2025, defeating Dave Allen by unanimous decision.

Also featured on the card at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis. Benn made waves by leaving Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing for Dana White's Zuffa Boxing for this one-fight deal that's reportedly worth $15 million.

Conor Benn (left) throwing a jab against Chris Eubank Jr. (right) | IMAGO / Action Plus

Benn's last bout was a unanimous decision victory over Chris Eubank Jr in November 2025, while Prograis earned a unanimous decision win over JoJo Diaz in August 2025.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Tenshin Nasukawa

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Tenshin Nasukawa

Tomoya Tsuboi vs Pedro Guevara

Kyosuke Takami vs Angel Ayala

Katsuma Akitsugi vs Jose Calderon Cervantes

Time: 4:30 am EST (main event ringwalk approximately 7:30 a.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan

Great styles make great fights 😍



🇯🇵 Tenshin Nasukawa 🆚 Juan Francisco

Estrada 🇲🇽#TenshinEstrada | April 11 | Live on DAZN 🔊 pic.twitter.com/DbduAY8WMc — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 7, 2026

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov (12 rounds, heavyweight)

Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis (12 rounds, welterweight)

Jeamie Tshikeva vs Richard Riakporhe (12 rounds, heavyweight)

Pawel August vs Simon Zachenhuber (10 rounds, super middleweight)

Justis Huni vs Frazer Clarke (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Breyon Gorham vs Eduardo Costa Do Nascimento (8 rounds, junior welterweight)

Felix Cash vs Liam O'Hare (8 rounds, middleweight)

Mikie Tallon vs Leonardo Blanc (6 rounds, flyweight)

Elliot Whale vs Tom Hill (6 rounds, welterweight)

Sultan Almohammed vs Hector Avila Lozano (4 rounds, junior lightweight)

Francis Gorman vs Ryan Labourn (4 rounds, heavyweight)

Time: 2 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 5 p.m. EST)

Watch: Netflix

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Longon, United Kingdom

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Omar Ulises Huerta

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Omar Ulises Huerta (10 rounuds, middleweight)

Yan Marcos vs Dwyke Flemmings Jr (10 rounuds, junior middleweight)

Heidan Martinez Morillo vs Daiyaan Butt (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Arjan Iseni vs Christian Figueroa (6 rounds, light heavyweight)

Norman Neely vs Gabriel Garcia Perez (6 rounds, heavyweight)

Zahir Abdus-Salaam vs Josue Silva (4 rounds, middleweight)

Michael Harris vs La'Vay Lawrence (4 rounds, lightweight)

Time: 7 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)

Watch: ProBox TV

Location: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Brandon Adams vs Caoimhin Agyarko

Brandon Adams vs Caoimhin Agyarko (called off due to Adams medical emergency)

Chantel Navarro vs Perla Lomeli

Julian Montalvo vs Manuel Lerma

Lawrence King vs Bradley Olmeda

Brandon McCarthy vs Renny Viamonte

Brianda Cruz vs Crashonna Wynn

Dylan Capetillo vs Jesus Antonio Rios

Michael Osmah vs Sergio Mauricio Gil

Javier Zamarron vs Ryan Lee Allen

Ebenezer Griffith vs Wayne Boudreaux

Jalen Walker vs Joaquin Faccio

Time: 9 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)

Watch: PPV.com, Triller, Fubo Sports

Location: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada