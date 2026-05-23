Boxing Tonight: Ringwalk Times for Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven Card

Fight day has finally arrived at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Headlining the card is Oleksandr Usyk against Rico Verhoeven. Usyk, who's 24 and 0, has run through the heavyweight division, overcoming everyone in his path, including Tyson Fury, Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua — all twice.

This, however, will be a first for Usyk, as the best heavyweight boxer in the world will take on the best heavyweight kickboxer in the world. Verhoeven, 37, is 66-10 in kickboxing, but has just one professional boxing fight on his record.

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / Xinhua

Plenty of former and current boxers have weighed in on the fight, including Canelo Alvarez, with the overwhelming majority favoring Usyk's odds to win the bout.

Also on the card, Hamzah Sheeraz will face Alem Begic in the co-main event for the vacant WBO super middleweight title. Sheeraz last defeated Edgar Berlanga in July 2025, knocking him out in the 5th round.

Former WBC middleweight title challenger Hamzah Sheeraz features in the co-main event, taking on Alem Begic for the vacant WBO 168-pound title. Sheeraz, whose last title fight ended in a draw with Carlos Adames, is coming off a fifth-round knockout win over Edgar Berlanga in his super middleweight debut.

The fighters are ready to go 🔥



All eyes on the Pyramids of Giza tonight 👀



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | LIVE on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/bquOaMaLiu — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

Jack Catterall and Shakhram Giyasov will also face off for a vacant belt on the card, both vying for the vacant WBA welterweight title. Catterall last faced Ekow Essuman, winning by 11th-round TKO on the Eubank vs Benn undercard at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here are the ringwalk times and how to watch all the fights tonight.

Oleksandr Usky vs Rico Verhoeven ringwalk times

Omar Hikal vs Michael Kalyalya: 11:04 a.m. EST / 4:05 p.m. BST / 6:05 p.m. local

Mahmoud Moubarak vs Ali Sserunkuma: 11:30 a.m. EST / 4:30 p.m. BST / 6:40 p.m. local

Sultan Almohammed vs Dedy Imprax: 11:55 a.m. EST / 4:55 p.m. BST / 6:55 p.m. local

Basem Mamdouh vs. Jamar Talley: 12:20 p.m. EST / 5:20 p.m. BST / 7:20 p.m local

Daniel Lapin vs. Benjamin Mendes Tan: 1:00 p.m. EST / 6:00 p.m. BST / 8:00 p.m. local

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Mai Soliman: 1:53 p.m. EST / 6:53 p.m. BST / 8:53 p.m. local

Frank Sanchez vs. Richard Torrez Jr: 2:37 p.m. EST / 7:37 p.m. BST / 9:37 p.m. local

Jack Catterall vs. Shakhram Giyasov: 3:39 p.m. EST / 8:39 p.m. BST / 10:39 p.m. local

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Alem Begic: 4:42 p.m. EST / 9:42 p.m. BST / 11:42 p.m. local

Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven: 5:56 p.m. EST / 10:56 p.m. BST / 12:56 a.m. local

How to watch Usyk vs Verhoeven:

Watch: DAZN

Location: Pyramids of Giza in Giza, Egypt