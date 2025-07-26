Boxing Tonight (7/26/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Shields vs Daniels, Zayas vs Garcia & More
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
July 26 is a big night in boxing, as two major showdowns take place in Claressa Shields vs Lani Daniels and Xander Zayas vs Jorge Garcia.
Claressa Shields vs Lani Daniels
Claressa Shields vs Lani Daniels (10 rounds, for Shields’ WBC and WBO heavyweight titles and Daniels’ IBF heavyweight title)
Tony Harrison vs Edward Diaz (10 rounds, middleweight)
Samantha Worthington vs Victoire Piteau (10 rounds, for interim WBA super lightweight title)
Caroline Veyre vs Licia Boudersa (10 rounds, WBC featherweight eliminator)
Leon Lawson III vs Ryan Wilczak (8 rounds, middleweight)
Da'Velle Smith vs Martez McGregor (8 rounds, super middleweight)
Jaquan McElroy vs Joshua Flores (4 rounds, middleweight)
Kahmel Makled vs Devario Hauser (4 rounds, light heavyweight)
Sardius Simmons vs Demetrius Banks (4 rounds, heavyweight)
How to watch Shields vs Daniels
Time: 8 p.m. ET (Main event start time approx. 11 p.m. ET)
Watch: DAZN
Location: Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Xander Zayas vs Jorge Garcia
Xander Zayas vs Jorge Garcia (12 rounds, for vacant WBO super welterweight title)
Bruce Carrington vs Mateus Heita (12 rounds, for interim WBC featherweight title)
Rohan Polanco vs Quinton Randall (10 rounds, welterweight)
Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs Alexander Espinoza (8 rounds, junior welterweight)
Bakhodir Jalolov vs Gianmarco Cardillo (10 rounds, heavyweight)
Steven Navarro vs Cristopher Rios (8 rounds, junior bantamweight)
Yan Carlos Santana Guerrero vs Aaron Alameda (10 rounds, featherweight)
Juanma Lopez De Jesus vs Jorge Gonzalez-Sanchez (4 rounds, junior bantamweight)
Julius Ballo vs Brandan Ayala (4 rounds, featherweight)
How to watch Zayas vs Garcia
Time: 8 p.m. ET (Main event start time approx. 11 p.m. ET)
Watch: ESPN / ESPN+
Location: The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY
Ryan Garner vs Reece Bellotti
Ryan Garner vs Reece Bellotti (12 rounds, super featherweight)
Aloys Youmbi vs Ellis Zorro (10 rounds, cruiserweight)
Carl Fail vs Amir Abubaker (10 rounds, super welterweight)
How to watch Garner vs Bellotti
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET (Main event start time approx. 4:30 p.m. ET)
Watch: DAZN
Location: Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, United Kingdom
