Boxing Tonight (5/16/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight
Saturday is here and there are plenty of fights in store throughout the day.
In Norfolk, Virginia, Keyshawn Davis will take on Nahir Albright as the heavy favorite in a rematch of their 2023 fight, which saw Davis' majority decision win later overturned to a no-contest after he tested positive for a banned substance.
Since then, Davis has won five consecutive fights, last defeating Jamaine Ortiz by 12th-round TKO in January of this year.
Nahir Albright, meanwhile, has had just two fights since, defeating Keyshawn's brother, Kelvin, in June 2025, before drawing Frank Martin in February of this year. All three judges scored the bout 95-95.
On the undercard, Brian Norman Jr steps back into the ring to face Josh Wagner. Norman Jr lost a unanimous decision to Devin Haney in November 2025.
Over in the United Kingdom, Dave Allen will take on Filip Hrgovic in his hometown of Doncaster. Allen comes into the fight off a win earlier this year against Karim Berredjem, while Hrgovic enters the fight looking for his third straight win, defeating both David Adeleye and Joe Joyce in 2025.
Hrgovic recently praised Adeleye as the hardest puncher he's ever faced.
Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Granit Stein vs Diego Carmona
Granit Stein vs Diego Carmona
Emre Cukur vs John Serunjogi
Peter Milas vs Joel Djeko
Valon Gashi vs Ales Odraska
Shefat Isufi vs Yeison Gonzalez
Enrico Koelling vs Alex Kmet
Yunes Ramadan vs Omrri Bolivar
Elvin Sope vs Nikolozi Gviniashvili
Time: 12:30 p.m. EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Maritim Hotel in Ingolstadt, Germany
Melvin Jerusalem vs Siyakholwa Kuse II
Melvin Jerusalem vs Siyakholwa Kuse (12 rounds for the WBC world minimumweight championship)
Charlton Malajika vs David Mwale
Tyla Promnick vs Thobela Nyanda
Ntethelelo Nkosi vs Sibusiso Zingange
Juan Alberts vs Akani Phuzi
Jose Kadima vs Johnny Muller
Andre Mulumba bs Doublas Ntounta
Time: 1 p.m. EST
Watch: PPV
Location: Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, South Africa
Dave Allen vs Filip Hrgovic
Dave Allen vs. Filip Hrgovic, 12 rounds, heavyweights
Maxi Hughes vs. Lewis Sylvester, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
Louie O'Doherty vs. Ahmed Hatim, 12 rounds, lightweights
Michael Gomez Jr. vs. Lee McGregor, 10 rounds, lightweights
Ted Jackson vs. Mike Byles, 6 rounds, middleweights
Joe Hayden vs. Ryan Frost, 6 rounds, welterweights
Bradley Casey vs. TBA, 6 rounds, cruiserweights
Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweights
Kian Hamilton vs. Les Urry, 4 rounds, junior welterweights
John Tom Varey vs. Stephen Jackson, 4 rounds, junior bantamweights
Leighton Birchall vs. Leonardo Baez, 4 rounds, featherweights
Time: 1 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 5 p.m. EST)
Watch: DAZN
Location: Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, United Kingdom
Keyshawn Davis vs Nahir Albright
Keyshawn Davis vs. Nahir Albright, 12 rounds, junior welterweights
Brian Norman Jr. vs. Josh Wagner, 10 rounds, welterweights
Kelvin Davis vs. TBA, 10 rounds, welterweights
Yan Carlos vs. TBA, 10 rounds, featherweights
Dedrick Crocklem vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior lightweights
Keon Davis vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweights
Time: 8 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)
Watch: DAZN
Location: Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
Enjoy the fights!
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