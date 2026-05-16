Boxing Tonight (5/16/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Saturday is here and there are plenty of fights in store throughout the day.

In Norfolk, Virginia, Keyshawn Davis will take on Nahir Albright as the heavy favorite in a rematch of their 2023 fight, which saw Davis' majority decision win later overturned to a no-contest after he tested positive for a banned substance.

Since then, Davis has won five consecutive fights, last defeating Jamaine Ortiz by 12th-round TKO in January of this year.

Keyshawn Davis | Top Ran

Nahir Albright, meanwhile, has had just two fights since, defeating Keyshawn's brother, Kelvin, in June 2025, before drawing Frank Martin in February of this year. All three judges scored the bout 95-95.

On the undercard, Brian Norman Jr steps back into the ring to face Josh Wagner. Norman Jr lost a unanimous decision to Devin Haney in November 2025.

Over in the United Kingdom, Dave Allen will take on Filip Hrgovic in his hometown of Doncaster. Allen comes into the fight off a win earlier this year against Karim Berredjem, while Hrgovic enters the fight looking for his third straight win, defeating both David Adeleye and Joe Joyce in 2025.

Hrgovic recently praised Adeleye as the hardest puncher he's ever faced.

Filip Hrgovic | IMAGO / Action Plus

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Granit Stein vs Diego Carmona

Granit Stein vs Diego Carmona

Emre Cukur vs John Serunjogi

Peter Milas vs Joel Djeko

Valon Gashi vs Ales Odraska

Shefat Isufi vs Yeison Gonzalez

Enrico Koelling vs Alex Kmet

Yunes Ramadan vs Omrri Bolivar

Elvin Sope vs Nikolozi Gviniashvili

Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Maritim Hotel in Ingolstadt, Germany

Melvin Jerusalem vs Siyakholwa Kuse II

Melvin Jerusalem vs Siyakholwa Kuse (12 rounds for the WBC world minimumweight championship)

Charlton Malajika vs David Mwale

Tyla Promnick vs Thobela Nyanda

Ntethelelo Nkosi vs Sibusiso Zingange

Juan Alberts vs Akani Phuzi

Jose Kadima vs Johnny Muller

Andre Mulumba bs Doublas Ntounta

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Watch: PPV

Location: Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, South Africa

Dave Allen vs Filip Hrgovic

Dave Allen vs. Filip Hrgovic, 12 rounds, heavyweights

Maxi Hughes vs. Lewis Sylvester, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Louie O'Doherty vs. Ahmed Hatim, 12 rounds, lightweights

Michael Gomez Jr. vs. Lee McGregor, 10 rounds, lightweights

Ted Jackson vs. Mike Byles, 6 rounds, middleweights

Joe Hayden vs. Ryan Frost, 6 rounds, welterweights

Bradley Casey vs. TBA, 6 rounds, cruiserweights

Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweights

Kian Hamilton vs. Les Urry, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

John Tom Varey vs. Stephen Jackson, 4 rounds, junior bantamweights

Leighton Birchall vs. Leonardo Baez, 4 rounds, featherweights

Time: 1 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 5 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, United Kingdom

Filip Hrgovic | IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Keyshawn Davis vs Nahir Albright

Keyshawn Davis vs. Nahir Albright, 12 rounds, junior welterweights

Brian Norman Jr. vs. Josh Wagner, 10 rounds, welterweights

Kelvin Davis vs. TBA, 10 rounds, welterweights

Yan Carlos vs. TBA, 10 rounds, featherweights

Dedrick Crocklem vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior lightweights

Keon Davis vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweights

Time: 8 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Enjoy the fights!